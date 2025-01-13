HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » What Is Tabu Doing With Akshay?

What Is Tabu Doing With Akshay?

By REDIFF MOVIES
1 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 13, 2025 13:05 IST

x

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tabu/Instagram

Tabu will unite with Akshay Kumar after 25 years!

The duo are all set to work with in the horror comedy Bhoot Bangla.

Produced by Balaji Telefilms and directed by Priyadarshan, the movie went on floors last week.

The film's writer is Aakash Kaushik, who is known for giving hits like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Housefull 4.

Tabu last acted with Akshay in 2000's Hera Pheri, also directed by Priyadarshan.

Before that, the duo starred in the forgettable 1996 Tu Chor Main Sipahi.

Bhoot Bangla, co-starring Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Rajpal Yadav and Wamiqa Gabbi, is slated to release in April 2026.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

India's First Hindi Horror Comedy
India's First Hindi Horror Comedy
Weekend Watch: Bhoot Bungla
Weekend Watch: Bhoot Bungla
'Nothing Can Keep Akshay Down'
'Nothing Can Keep Akshay Down'
What Makes Tabu A National Treasure
What Makes Tabu A National Treasure
'I feel alone'
'I feel alone'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Actor Ajith's Historic Podium Finish

webstory image 2

Sankranti Gur Til Makhana Laddus: 15-Minute Recipe

webstory image 3

5 Interesting Pongal Rituals

VIDEOS

Aerial view of Sonmarg's Z-Morh tunnel0:14

Aerial view of Sonmarg's Z-Morh tunnel

Aerial view of Sonamarg1:01

Aerial view of Sonamarg

Searching for Moksha: Foreign devotees at Maha Kumbh2:55

Searching for Moksha: Foreign devotees at Maha Kumbh

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD