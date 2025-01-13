What Is Tabu Doing With Akshay?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tabu/Instagram

Tabu will unite with Akshay Kumar after 25 years!

The duo are all set to work with in the horror comedy Bhoot Bangla.

Produced by Balaji Telefilms and directed by Priyadarshan, the movie went on floors last week.

The film's writer is Aakash Kaushik, who is known for giving hits like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Housefull 4.

Tabu last acted with Akshay in 2000's Hera Pheri, also directed by Priyadarshan.

Before that, the duo starred in the forgettable 1996 Tu Chor Main Sipahi.

Bhoot Bangla, co-starring Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Rajpal Yadav and Wamiqa Gabbi, is slated to release in April 2026.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com