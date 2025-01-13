HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
After 10 Years, Kartik Becomes An Engineer

After 10 Years, Kartik Becomes An Engineer

REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
January 13, 2025 15:11 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik Aaryan has added yet another feather in his cap.

He is now an 'engineer'.

Kartik explains on Instagram: 'From sitting in the backbench to standing on the stage for my convocation -- what a journey it's been.'

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor, who hails from Gwalior, had come to Mumbai a decade ago to pursue an engineering degree from the D Y Patil College in Nerul, Navi Mumbai.

In an earlier interview, Kartik had stated that he was forced to study engineering in Mumbai, as that was the only way his family would allow him to make the trip to the city, where he wanted to become an actor.

'I hail from a family of doctors and there was no way I could become an actor. So I gave this excuse to become an engineer in Mumbai and simultaneously tried my luck in acting,' Kartik had said in the interview.

 

Luckily, Kartik found success with his 2011 film, Pyaar Ka Punchnama.

Recalling his days at the D Y Patil college, Kartik writes, 'You gave me memories, dreams and now my degree (only took over a decade!)

'Thank you, Vijay Patil Sir, my incredible teachers, and the young dreamers here for all the love. This feels like coming home.'

Kartik later made the students at the D Y Patil college join him and dance to his latest hit film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

REDIFF MOVIES
