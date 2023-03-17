News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Sanjay Dutt's Special Kashmir Connection

By UMAR GANIE
March 17, 2023 14:46 IST
It was a sweet homecoming of sorts for Sanjay Dutt when he visited Kashmir to shoot his Tamil film, Leo.

Dutt had started his career in the breathtaking valley with the shooting of his first film, Rocky.

 

Dutt paid obeisance at the revered Sufi shrine of Hazrat Zain u Din Wali in the Aishmuqam region of south Kashmir.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Leo stars Thalapathy Vijay along with Trisha, Priya Anand, Arjun and Mansoor Ali Khan.

This is Sanjay Dutt's debut Tamil film.

Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

UMAR GANIE
