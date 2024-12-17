The Biggest Flops of 2024

Just when it seemed that Bollywood had recovered with multiple big hits in 2023, it all came down in 2024 with a flurry of flops, disasters and mega disasters.

Yes, intermittent successes kept the industry going but the sheer count of disappointments was too heavy to handle.

I Want To Talk

Box office collection: Rs 1.25 crore (Rs 12.5 million)

I Want To Talk may have been among Abhishek Bachchan's career best performances, but it released without any publicity.

Director Shoojit Sircar chose a sad theme of a dying man and told it in a very sensitive way, but there were no takers.

Bastar: The Naxal Story

Box office collection: Rs 1.30 crore (Rs 13 million)

From a big rise to an even bigger flop, that's what happened with the team of Adah Sharma, Director Sudipto Sen and Producer Vipul Shah.

The trio created a stir with The Kerala Story in 2023, which had emerged as an all-time blockbuster.

But when they tried to go topical again with Bastar: The Naxal Story, there were no takers.

Ulajh

Box office collection: Rs 8.30 crore (Rs 83 million)

Janhvi Kapoor has been experimenting across genres and her female-centric turn in this spy thriller did have its moments.

But audiences have seen way too many films around the India-Pakistan conflict to sit through yet another one.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

Box office collection: Rs 8.75 crore (Rs 87.5 million)

One of Ajay Devgn's biggest disappointments, it is shocking that the film couldn't even get double digit lifetime collections.

Its delayed release also worked against its favour.

Neeraj Pandey's old school romance disappeared soon after than its arrival in theatres.

Yudhra

Box office collection: Rs 11.31 crore (Rs 113.1 million)

Siddhanth Chaturvedi got his big theatrical release as a solo lead in Yudhra.

A film like this would probably have done better in pre-pandemic times but audiences have been too choosy of late. It found better traction on OTT.

Crakk

Box office collection: Rs 13.25 crore (Rs 132.5 million)

Vidyut Jammwal believed in the film so much, he even produced it.

Crakk was a well-mounted action entertainer based on extreme sports and it was good to see the face-off between Vidyut and Arjun Rampal.

The action sequences belonged to never-seen-before variety but the box office response was disappointing.

The film sank in a week.

Vedaa

Box office collection: Rs 20.50 crore (Rs 205 million)

The Batla House hit team of John Abraham and Nikkhil Advani came together again in the action drama, Vedaa.

Sharvari performed well in the title role.

But the film's clash with the blockbuster Stree 2 totally sidelined it at the box office.

The horror comedy was the flavour of the season, and Vedaa lost out.

Sarfira

Box office collection: Rs 22.25 crore (Rs 222.5 million)

Akshay Kumar tried varied genres in 2024 but unfortunately, met with disappointment in theatres.

His delayed release Sarfira didn't get a good audience as they had already watched the Suriya original Soorarai Pottru on OTT.

The film did better on OTT and trended for quite some time, just like Akshay's other release Khel Khel Mein, which had suffered due to its clash with Stree 2.

Jigra

Box office collection: Rs 31 crore (Rs 310 million)

One of Alia Bhatt's biggest flops, Jigra's disappointing fate forced its Director Vasan Bala to delete his X account.

The reviews were mixed but the film did not recover at the box office.

Yodha

Box office collection: Rs 32.50 crore (Rs 325 million)

Yet another delayed release, Yodha was an action entertainer starring Sidharth Malhotra. It released at a time when similar patriotic action movies had already been seen in theatres and on OTT.

Resultantly, there weren't many takers.

Maidaan

Box office collection: Rs 52.50 crore (Rs 525 million)

It's been a disappointing year for Ajay Devgn, as his other delayed release Maidaan failed to make an impact at the box office.

It was an expensive film and needed to go far ahead of the Rs 100 crore (Rs 1 billion) mark to break even.

Ajay Devgn did well as an actor but beyond a point, the film couldn't find an audience.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Box office collection: Rs 59.25 crore (Rs 592.5 million)

When Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff announced they would come together in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, it was being seen as the next big Bollywood biggie in the making.

But as the film started coming closer to release, there was a lot of negativity surrounding the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial.

When it bombed, Producer Vashu Bhagnani filed an FIR against the director for financial misconduct.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources