Guess Who Disha Is Holidaying With?

Guess Who Disha Is Holidaying With?

By REDIFF MOVIES
December 17, 2024 09:47 IST
Manushi is Little Miss Sunshine.. Shraddha has a question for you... Kareena goes glam...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha Patani begins the week in the best way possible: Going on holiday in Thailand.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Disha, interestingly, is holidaying with Mouni Roy as well as Krishna Shroff, Tiger Shroff's sister.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Manushi Chhillar looks like sunshine in her bright yellow suit.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

'Early 2000s ke kaunse gaane sabse best hai???' asks Shraddha Kapoor.

We give Shraddha our fave list!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor reminds us of her Dubai glamour recently by sharing a throwback and writing, 'An unforgettable evening that illuminated legacy, artistry, and elegance. Bvlgari's 140-year celebration with the Aeterna High Jewelry Collection in Dubai!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pracchi Desai/Instagram

Pracchi Desai is is a 'Happy Day, Happiee Child'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

'It's Chris masss with baby Johnny,' says Varun Dhawan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

Sunny Leone is celebrating Christmas too with husband Daniel Weber, children, Nisha, Asher and Noah and mother-in-law Tzipora Weber: 'Christmas season is here!! We are the Webers and happy holidays!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ishaan Khatter/Instagram

Ishaan Khatter goes skydiving in Queensland.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kamal Haasan/Instagram

Kamal Haasan, who is holidaying in the US, says, 'Chicago also chills!'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
