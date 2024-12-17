Guess Who Disha Is Holidaying With?

Manushi is Little Miss Sunshine.. Shraddha has a question for you... Kareena goes glam...
Disha Patani begins the week in the best way possible: Going on holiday in Thailand.
Disha, interestingly, is holidaying with Mouni Roy as well as Krishna Shroff, Tiger Shroff's sister.
Manushi Chhillar looks like sunshine in her bright yellow suit.
'Early 2000s ke kaunse gaane sabse best hai???' asks Shraddha Kapoor.
We give Shraddha our fave list!
Kareena Kapoor reminds us of her Dubai glamour recently by sharing a throwback and writing, 'An unforgettable evening that illuminated legacy, artistry, and elegance. Bvlgari's 140-year celebration with the Aeterna High Jewelry Collection in Dubai!'
Pracchi Desai is is a 'Happy Day, Happiee Child'.
'It's Chris masss with baby Johnny,' says Varun Dhawan.
Sunny Leone is celebrating Christmas too with husband Daniel Weber, children, Nisha, Asher and Noah and mother-in-law Tzipora Weber: 'Christmas season is here!! We are the Webers and happy holidays!'
Ishaan Khatter goes skydiving in Queensland.
Kamal Haasan, who is holidaying in the US, says, 'Chicago also chills!'
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com