News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Ghudchadhi Review: Sanju-Ravs Reunite For Old Times' Sake

Ghudchadhi Review: Sanju-Ravs Reunite For Old Times' Sake

By SUKANYA VERMA
August 09, 2024 14:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

If only the movie could hold its own the way Raveena Tandon does in a cream and gold Manish Malhotra lehenga, Ghudchadhi would be half the entertainer it set out to be, notes Sukanya Verma.

Nostalgia for Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon evokes their torrid chemistry recreating the iconic food scene from 9 1/2 Weeks in Aatish. But in Ghudchadhi, a movie so horribly stuck in time, it's a shame to watch the '90s hotties trying to whip passion out of paper.

Adult relationships are a rarity in Bollywood.

Senior and second marriages are even more so.

On that account, one could say Ghudchadhi has something new to offer. But if you think there's any meaningful conversation around it in the offing, Dutt and Tandon waltzing around Delhi landmarks is the extent of it.

 

Directed by Binnoy K Gandhi, Deepak Kapur Bhardwaj's outdated script has a seemingly outrageous premise where a boy and girl, both raised by single parents, fall in love and decide to get married, only to discover one's dad and another's mum are childhood sweethearts who've rekindled their romance and plan to get hitched.

Of course, incestuous consequences must be avoided at all costs and conveniently planted skeletons in the closet pop out at the right place and right time as easily as the script finds kidney donors for transplant.

Ghudchadhi is what happens when coy and cliches join hands.

Take it all with a pinch of salt as young ones, played by Parth Samthaan (think Himmesh Reshamiya, except younger and not so expressionless) and Khushalii Kumar (a corporate professional styled like a soap opera starlet) take a fancy for each other over underwear presentation. The puerile jokes stretch longer than the elastic's shelf life or Aruna Irani's misogynistic matriarch let off the hook as old-fashioned and a mother-daughter serious talk likening boyfriend to 'khilona'.

Several other catty aunties from kitty parties, lonely uncles in the park’s laughing club and overgrown men exploiting their pension receiving mums are tossed into the melodrama for laughs and lessons.

But the only believable sight in this sham is Dutt drowning his sorrow in drinks and Raveena's perfectly coiffed hair.

If only the movie could hold its own the way the ravishing actress does in a cream and gold Manish Malhotra lehenga, Ghudchadhi would be half the entertainer it set out to be.

Ghudchadhi streams on Jio Cinema.

Ghudchadhi Review Rediff Rating:

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
When Raveena Danced With Aruna Irani
When Raveena Danced With Aruna Irani
The '90s Bollywood Heroines Are Back!
The '90s Bollywood Heroines Are Back!
Looking At 1999: 25 Years Ago In Bollywood...
Looking At 1999: 25 Years Ago In Bollywood...
Wrestler Antim back in India post Paris drama
Wrestler Antim back in India post Paris drama
Sreejesh to join Manu Bhaker as India's flag-bearer
Sreejesh to join Manu Bhaker as India's flag-bearer
Ponting reveals Delhi Capitals want an Indian at helm
Ponting reveals Delhi Capitals want an Indian at helm
Olympics: Disappointing finish for Indian relay team
Olympics: Disappointing finish for Indian relay team

More like this

10 Wrestling Moments In Hindi Movies

10 Wrestling Moments In Hindi Movies

Time for a Bollywood Quiz Break, Folks!

Time for a Bollywood Quiz Break, Folks!

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances