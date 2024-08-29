News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Salman's Urgent Message For Ganpati Festival

Salman's Urgent Message For Ganpati Festival

By SATISH BODAS
August 29, 2024 14:14 IST
Photograph: Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Salman Khan joined hands with the Divjay Foundation along with Municipal Corporation of Mumbai, the Mumbai police and Chattra Sansad for the initiative Bacche Bole Morya to advocate the need of cleanliness and an eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi festival this season.

"We have been getting eco-friendly Ganesha for a long time because there are law and order and cleanliness issues.... Paper, plastic cups and bottles are thrown around and they are cleaned by BMC workers the next day. It's not good. It's better if everyone uses eco-friendly Ganesha idols," he says.

Watch his urgent message here:

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

 

Photograph: Satish Bodas/Rediff.com
 

Salman may have had something important to say but does he ever leave an audience without thoroughly entertaining them?

Watch the superstar sing live on stage here.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

 

Photograph: Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Salman's Hum Saath Saath Hai co-star Sonali Bendre joins him with eco-friendly Ganpatis, crafted by BMC school students across Mumbai.

The event was also attended by Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, Amruta Fadnavis, Salman's sister Alvira Agnihotri and singers Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher.

SATISH BODAS / Rediff.com
