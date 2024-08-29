Salman's Urgent Message For Ganpati Festival

Salman Khan joined hands with the Divjay Foundation along with Municipal Corporation of Mumbai, the Mumbai police and Chattra Sansad for the initiative Bacche Bole Morya to advocate the need of cleanliness and an eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi festival this season.

"We have been getting eco-friendly Ganesha for a long time because there are law and order and cleanliness issues.... Paper, plastic cups and bottles are thrown around and they are cleaned by BMC workers the next day. It's not good. It's better if everyone uses eco-friendly Ganesha idols," he says.

Watch his urgent message here:

Salman may have had something important to say but does he ever leave an audience without thoroughly entertaining them?

Watch the superstar sing live on stage here.