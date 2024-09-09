Shilpa Shetty Bids Adieu To Ganpati

Like every year, Shilpa Shetty danced to dhol beats and welcomed Lord Ganesha home with gusto on Ganesh Chaturthi.
And like every year, she saw him off the next day.
Shilpa twins with husband Raj Kundra and their daughter Samisha.
Her mum Sunanda joins in the pooja during the visarjan.
Shamita Shetty joins in too.
Fans and paps throng outside Shilpa's home to catch her thumkas.
Shilpa and Raj get ready for the visarjan.
Many celebrities were seen arriving at Shilpa's residence for Ganpati darshan like Ayushmann Khurrana and wife Tahira Kashyap.
Rakul Singh and Jackky Bhagnani also visited Shilpa's home.
Sophie Choudry arrives at Shilpa's home for darshan.
Shamita prays to Lord Ganesha.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com