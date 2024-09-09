News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Shilpa Shetty Bids Adieu To Ganpati

Shilpa Shetty Bids Adieu To Ganpati

Source: ANI
September 09, 2024 16:28 IST
IMAGE: Shilpa Shetty plays the drums to bid adieu to Lord Ganesha. Photograph: ANI Photo

Like every year, Shilpa Shetty danced to dhol beats and welcomed Lord Ganesha home with gusto on Ganesh Chaturthi.

And like every year, she saw him off the next day.

 

IMAGE: Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Samisha Kundra and Sunanda Shetty bid adieu to Lord Ganesha. Photograph: ANI Photo

Shilpa twins with husband Raj Kundra and their daughter Samisha.

Her mum Sunanda joins in the pooja during the visarjan.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

Shamita Shetty joins in too.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

Fans and paps throng outside Shilpa's home to catch her thumkas.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

Shilpa and Raj get ready for the visarjan.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

Many celebrities were seen arriving at Shilpa's residence for Ganpati darshan like Ayushmann Khurrana and wife Tahira Kashyap.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

Rakul Singh and Jackky Bhagnani also visited Shilpa's home.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram

Sophie Choudry arrives at Shilpa's home for darshan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shamita Shetty/Instagram

Shamita prays to Lord Ganesha.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

