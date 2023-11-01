The Item Number Aishwarya Turned Down

IMAGE: Aishwarya Rai with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the sets of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rai/Instagram

There was a time when Aishwarya Rai turned down Sanjay Leela Bhansali, with whom she had worked before in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas and Guzaarish.

She turned down an item song in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela because the lyrics were 'Thappad se nahin pyar se darr lagta hai', taken from the Salman Khan starrer Dabangg.

After experiencing an ugly and violent history with Salman, to be mouthing his lines would have put her in a highly compromised situation.

Aishwarya requested Bhansali to change the words, but he refused and changed his item girl.

Aishwarya was replaced by Priyanka Chopra in the item song, and the lyrics were changed to 'Ram chahe leela chahe'.

The song consolidated Priyanka's place in Bhansali's production house, and she went on to bag Bajirao Mastani with the director.

Aishwarya and Bhansali have not worked together since.