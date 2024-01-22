Salman Parties With Arbaaz, Sshura

Arbaaz Khan hosted a birthday party for his wife Sshura Khan on January 18, and his entire family came together to celebrate the special day.

Arbaaz Khan wed Sshura Khan on December 24 at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma's home in Mumbai.

Arbaaz pens a romantic note for his wife: 'Happiest birthday my love Shura. Nobody makes me smile the way you do. You light up my life. I look forward to growing old with you, oops older actually very very old. When the universe brought us together it was the best thing that's ever happened to me.

'From the first date I knew I was going to spend the rest of my life with you. You continue to amaze me with your beauty and kindness. Every day I'm reminded that saying 'Qubool Hai' to you were the best words to ever come out of my mouth. Love you to the moon and back.'

Shura cuts the cake with the media, and Arbaaz can't look away.

Arbaaz's son Arhaan Khan, right, with his cousin Nirvaan (Sohail Khan's son).

Salman Khan drives in to celebrate with the newlyweds.

His mother, Salma Khan.

Helen.

Alvira Khan with husband Atul Agnihotri.

Arpita Khan Sharma with her children, Aayat and Ahil.

Her husband Aayush Sharma.

Iulia Vantur.

Waluscha De Sousa.

Ridhima Pandit.

Govinda's daughter, Tina Ahuja.

Nia Sharma with Shalin Bhanot.

Vatsal Seth.

Sanjay Kapoor.

Chunky Pandey.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar