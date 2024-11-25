Saira Clarifies: 'He Is Not Linked With...'

'I trust him with my life. That's how much I love him, and that's how much he does.'

IMAGE: A R Rahman and Saira Banu. Photograph: Kind courtesy A R Rahman/Instagram

Saira Banu, who recently announced her separation from husband A R Rahman, reflected on their relationship in a voice note.

She also shared that she has been 'physically unwell for the last couple of months' and decided to 'take a break from AR' to focus on her treatment in Mumbai.

In the voice note, which was shared by her advocate Vandana Shah, Saira praised Rahman and asked people not to tarnish his name.

'This is Saira Rahman here. I'm currently in Bombay. I've been physically unwell for the last couple of months. So that's the reason I just wanted to take a break from AR but I would request the YouTubers, the Tamil media, please, please do not say anything bad against him. He's a gem of a person, the best man in the world,' Saira said.

'It's just because of my health issues I had to leave Chennai because I knew if I'm not in Chennai, you people will wonder where Saira is. And I've come here to Bombay. I'm going ahead with my treatment, and this wouldn't have been possible with AR's busy schedule in Chennai, and I didn't want to disturb anybody, neither my children nor him.

'But he's an amazing human being. And all I would request is please just let him be the way he is. He is not linked with...

'I trust him with my life. That's how much I love him, and that's how much he does.

'So I kindly request you to stop all the false allegations against him, and God bless. And my sincere prayers that we are left alone and given space at this moment, not announced officially anything yet.

'I'll be coming back to Chennai soon but I have to complete my treatment and then come. Okay? So I request you to kindly stop tarnishing his name, which is absolutely rubbish. And, like I said, he's a gem of a person. Thank you.'

The news of Rahman and Saira's separation was shared through a joint statement issued by Saira's lawyer, Vandana Shah.

The couple stated that their decision was due to 'significant emotional strain' in their relationship.

A R Rahman and Saira married in 1995 and share three children, Khatija, Raheema and Ameen.