News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Movies » Saira Clarifies: 'He Is Not Linked With...'

Saira Clarifies: 'He Is Not Linked With...'

Source: ANI
November 25, 2024 10:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'I trust him with my life. That's how much I love him, and that's how much he does.'

IMAGE: A R Rahman and Saira Banu. Photograph: Kind courtesy A R Rahman/Instagram

Saira Banu, who recently announced her separation from husband A R Rahman, reflected on their relationship in a voice note.

She also shared that she has been 'physically unwell for the last couple of months' and decided to 'take a break from AR' to focus on her treatment in Mumbai.

In the voice note, which was shared by her advocate Vandana Shah, Saira praised Rahman and asked people not to tarnish his name.

'This is Saira Rahman here. I'm currently in Bombay. I've been physically unwell for the last couple of months. So that's the reason I just wanted to take a break from AR but I would request the YouTubers, the Tamil media, please, please do not say anything bad against him. He's a gem of a person, the best man in the world,' Saira said.

 

'It's just because of my health issues I had to leave Chennai because I knew if I'm not in Chennai, you people will wonder where Saira is. And I've come here to Bombay. I'm going ahead with my treatment, and this wouldn't have been possible with AR's busy schedule in Chennai, and I didn't want to disturb anybody, neither my children nor him.

'But he's an amazing human being. And all I would request is please just let him be the way he is. He is not linked with...

'I trust him with my life. That's how much I love him, and that's how much he does.

'So I kindly request you to stop all the false allegations against him, and God bless. And my sincere prayers that we are left alone and given space at this moment, not announced officially anything yet.

'I'll be coming back to Chennai soon but I have to complete my treatment and then come. Okay? So I request you to kindly stop tarnishing his name, which is absolutely rubbish. And, like I said, he's a gem of a person. Thank you.'

The news of Rahman and Saira's separation was shared through a joint statement issued by Saira's lawyer, Vandana Shah.

The couple stated that their decision was due to 'significant emotional strain' in their relationship.

A R Rahman and Saira married in 1995 and share three children, Khatija, Raheema and Ameen.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Is This The Reason For Rahman's Divorce?
Is This The Reason For Rahman's Divorce?
A R Rahman Speaks Out On His Divorce
A R Rahman Speaks Out On His Divorce
'Important My Kids See Their Father'
'Important My Kids See Their Father'
PICS: Australia Head strong but India in control
PICS: Australia Head strong but India in control
Mercedes Benz classics take over Mumbai's streets!
Mercedes Benz classics take over Mumbai's streets!
Sharad and Ajit Pawar visit same venue but don't meet
Sharad and Ajit Pawar visit same venue but don't meet
If You Could Define Ridhima Pandit In One Word...
If You Could Define Ridhima Pandit In One Word...
More like this
What's A Grey Divorce?
What's A Grey Divorce?
9 warning signs your marriage is on the rocks
9 warning signs your marriage is on the rocks

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances