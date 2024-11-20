A R Rahman Speaks Out On His Divorce

IMAGE: A R Rahman with his wife Saira Banu. Photograph: Kind courtesy A R Rahman/Instagram

Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman and his wife Saira Banu have decided to separate after nearly three decades of marriage.

The composer shared the news on his X account on Wednesday, where he stated that while they had hoped to reach their 'grand 30', life had other plans.

'We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter,' read his post on X.

Their children Khatija and son Ameen also took to their Instagram Stories and requested 'privacy' during this time.

'We kindly request everyone to respect our privacy during this time. Thank you for your understanding,' he wrote.

In a statement on behalf of the couple, prominent divorce lawyer Vandana Shah said they took the decision to separate after 'significant emotional strain in their relationship'.

'After many years of marriage, Mrs Saira has made the difficult decision to separate from her husband Mr AR Rahman. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship. Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time.

'Mrs Saira emphasised that she has taken this decision out of pain and agony. Mrs Saira requests privacy and understanding from the public during this challenging time, as she navigates this difficult chapter in her life,' said the statement.

Rahman and Saira married in 1995 and share three children, Khatija, Raheema and Ameen.

