Saif-Kareena Want To EXPLORE INDIA

Ranbir meets up with family... Allu Arjun celebrates his anniversary... Shahid and son...
IMAGE: Power couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan want to explore India in luxury.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram
IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor meets up with cousin Escorts Chairman Nikhil Nanda (son of Raj Kapoor's daughter Ritu Nanda), sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and mother Neetu Kapoor.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Riddhima Kapoor Sahni /Instagram
IMAGE: Allu Arjun celebrates his 11th wedding anniversary with wife Sneha and children Ayaan and Arha.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Allu Arjun/Instagram
IMAGE: Shahid Kapoor shares a pic with son Zain from the his sister Sanah's wedding, and writes, 'You have my heart and you know it.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shahid Kapoor/Instagram
IMAGE: Parineeti Chopra completes '9 years of wearing the kit and ocean dunking.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram
IMAGE: Kriti Sanon shares a picture from the song Meri Jaan Meri Jaan from Bachchhan Paandey and writes, 'Sometimes it's nice to coordinate.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram
IMAGE: Anusha Dandekar is all praise for Deepika Padukone: 'I know I'm late but I had a small wedding to attend... I watched Gehraiyaan last night... and I really, truly, loved it! Just like I love this beautiful Capricorn sister of mine.
'@deepikapadukone you are stunning inside and out... and the whole cast was amazing! I recommend you watch it if you haven;t!
'If you have, which character are you in relationships? Say the name below... Tia.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Anusha Dandekar/Instagram
IMAGE: Rahul Khanna shares a pic from his film Fireflies with Monica Dogra and writes, 'Morning! How did you sleep? #mondaymemory: A still from Fireflies (2013)... such a special little film. Seen it?'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rahul Khanna/Instagram
IMAGE: Shabana Azmi shares a pic of Javed Akhtar's study and writes, 'Always so cluttered that he has to use a food trolley (peeking from right hand corner) to write on instead of his desk!!'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shabana Azmi/Instagram
IMAGE: Kapil Sharma parties with Nandita Das, who is directing him in his new film, and co-actor Sayani Gupta.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kapil Sharma/Instagram
IMAGE: Anupam Kher turns 67 today and wife Kirron Kher wishes him: 'Many many happy returns of the day dearest @anupampkher, husband, friend, support and my love. God bless you and keep you safe and healthy always.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kirron Kher/Instagram