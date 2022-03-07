News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Saif-Kareena Want To EXPLORE INDIA

Saif-Kareena Want To EXPLORE INDIA

By Rediff Movies
March 07, 2022 14:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ranbir meets up with family... Allu Arjun celebrates his anniversary... Shahid and son...

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Power couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan want to explore India in luxury.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor meets up with cousin Escorts Chairman Nikhil Nanda (son of Raj Kapoor's daughter Ritu Nanda), sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and mother Neetu Kapoor.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Riddhima Kapoor Sahni /Instagram

 

IMAGE: Allu Arjun celebrates his 11th wedding anniversary with wife Sneha and children Ayaan and Arha.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Allu Arjun/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shahid Kapoor shares a pic with son Zain from the his sister Sanah's wedding, and writes, 'You have my heart and you know it.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shahid Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Parineeti Chopra completes '9 years of wearing the kit and ocean dunking.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kriti Sanon shares a picture from the song Meri Jaan Meri Jaan from Bachchhan Paandey and writes, 'Sometimes it's nice to coordinate.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Anusha Dandekar is all praise for Deepika Padukone: 'I know I'm late but I had a small wedding to attend... I watched Gehraiyaan last night... and I really, truly, loved it! Just like I love this beautiful Capricorn sister of mine.
'@deepikapadukone you are stunning inside and out... and the whole cast was amazing! I recommend you watch it if you haven;t!
'If you have, which character are you in relationships? Say the name below... Tia.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Anusha Dandekar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Rahul Khanna shares a pic from his film Fireflies with Monica Dogra and writes, 'Morning! How did you sleep? #mondaymemory: A still from Fireflies (2013)... such a special little film. Seen it?'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rahul Khanna/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shabana Azmi shares a pic of Javed Akhtar's study and writes, 'Always so cluttered that he has to use a food trolley (peeking from right hand corner) to write on instead of his desk!!'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shabana Azmi/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kapil Sharma parties with Nandita Das, who is directing him in his new film, and co-actor Sayani Gupta.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kapil Sharma/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Anupam Kher turns 67 today and wife Kirron Kher wishes him: 'Many many happy returns of the day dearest @anupampkher, husband, friend, support and my love. God bless you and keep you safe and healthy always.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kirron Kher/Instagram

 

 

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Why Janhvi was in Tirupati on her b'day
Why Janhvi was in Tirupati on her b'day
Bollywood Fashionistas
Bollywood Fashionistas
Tiger Has A Challenge For You!
Tiger Has A Challenge For You!
CBI gets 7-day custody of ex-NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna
CBI gets 7-day custody of ex-NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna
RS polls to fill 13 seats in 6 states on Mar 31
RS polls to fill 13 seats in 6 states on Mar 31
Open to tieup with other parties to keep BJP out: Cong
Open to tieup with other parties to keep BJP out: Cong
'Huma surprises even herself'
'Huma surprises even herself'

More like this

'They said casting Alia was a mistake'

'They said casting Alia was a mistake'

The Meteoric Rise Of Pan-Indian Films

The Meteoric Rise Of Pan-Indian Films

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances