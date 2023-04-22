Saif-Kareena Condole With The Chopras

Film folk continued to arrive at the Chopra residence to mourn Pamela Chopra, who passed into the ages on April 20.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor remember to mask up as they drive in.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda accompanies her mum Jaya Bachchan.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn walk up.

Manish Malhotra,

Sunita and Anil Kapoor.

Anupam Kher, who had breakfast with Yash Chopra every morning when he was in Mumbai, with Kirron Kher, the BJP MP from Chandigarh.

Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar