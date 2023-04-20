News
Shraddha, Deepika, Ranveer Say Adieu To Pamela Chopra

By REDIFF MOVIES
April 20, 2023 21:20 IST
Yash Chopra's wife Pamela Chopra passed into the ages on the morning of April 20, and film folk made their way to her residence to condole with the family.

The funeral was held at 11 am the same day.

Ranveer Singh, who is an alumnus of the Yash Raj Films empire, with Deepika Padukone, star of YRF's biggest hit, Pathaan.

 

Karan Johar is among Aditya Chopra's closest friends, and he helps in the arrangements.

 

Shraddha Kapoor with aunt Padmini Kolhapure.

 

Zanai Bhosle, Asha Bhosle's granddaughter, accompanies Shraddha.

 

YRF has produced some of Bollywood's biggest blockbusters like Hrithik Roshan's War.

 

Kiran Rao.

 

Uday Chopra, Pamela and Yash Chopra's younger son.

 

Uday greets Kiran warmly.

 

Aamir Khan, who featured in YRF's Dhoom 3 and Thugs of Hindostan.

 

Pamela Chopra's first cousin, Simi Garewal.

 

Vicky Kaushal. His wife Katrina Kaif, the last heroine to work with Yash Chopra in Jab Tak Hai Jaan, was among the mourners.

 

Nitin Mukesh, whose legendary father Mukesh sang the classic Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shair Hoon for Yash Chopra's Kabhi Kabhie.

 

Neil Nitin Mukesh.

 

Kunal Kapoor, whose father Shashi Kapoor starred in several Yash Chopra films, including Dharmputra, Deewar and Kabhi Kabhie.

 

Zoya Akhtar, whose father Javed Akhtar wrote the memorable Deewar along with Salim Khan for Yash Chopra.

 

Anu Malik with daughter Anmol.

 

Nikkhil Advani, who worked with Yash Raj Films for a bit early in his career, with John Abraham, who starred in YRF's Dhoom and Pathaan.

 

Vaibhavi Merchant, long time choreographer for YRF film.

 

Composer Salim Merchant.

 

Singer Gurdas Maan.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

