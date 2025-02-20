Alia-Ranbir Dazzle At Alekha-Aadar's Mehendi

After their Christian wedding in Goa, Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani are getting ready for the Hindu ceremony.

The pre-wedding festivities started with a mehendi ceremony.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor look gorgeous as they arrive with Alia's mum Soni Razdan.

Neetu Kapoor with daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor.

After going through the traumatic experience of her husband Saif Ali Khan getting stabbed at home, Kareena writes, 'After the darkness, comes the light. Putting the negativity behind and embracing the joy... celebrating love and family with my favourite people. Love conquers all.'

Babita with Randhir Kapoor, Raj Kapoor's eldest son.

Alekha Advani and Aadar Jain.

In a video captured by ZoomTV, Aadar takes the mike and toasts his new bride: 'I have always loved her and I have always wanted to be with her. So she sent me on this long journey of 20 years through time-pass. It was worth the wait because I get to marry this beautiful, beautiful woman.

'I love you, and it was worth the wait. It's a secret, I have always loved her. I have done time pass for four years of my life. But now I'm with you, baby.'

The video has left netizens wondering if he was referring to his ex-girlfriend Tara Sutaria as 'time pass'.

Armaan Jain with wife Anissa Malhotra Jain.

Reema Jain with husband Manoj Jain, their sons Armaan and Aadar, and daughter-in-law Anissa.

Karan Kapoor makes sure to attend the family wedding and is seen here with brother Kunal Kapoor and Kunal's children Shaira and Zahan Kapoor.

Shammi Kapoor's wife Neila Devi with daughter Kanchan Desai and grand-daughter Rajeshwari.

Prem Nath's son Prem Krishen with wife Sunita and daughter Akanksha Malhotra.

Prem Nath's sister Krishna was married to Raj Kapoor, Reema Jain's parents.

Prem Krishen's son Siddharth P Malhotra with wife Sapna,

Jaya Bachchan whose daughter Shweta is married to Raj Kapoor's elder daughter Ritu Nanda's son Nikhil Nanda.

Nandita Mahtani and Karan Johar.

Ritesh Sidhwani with wife Dolly.

Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Sajdeh.

Anissa with Tina Ambani and Supriya Sule.

Surily Goel.

