Photograph: Kind courtesy Alekha Advani and Aadar Jain/Instagram

The Kapoors came together to party at Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's mehendi ceremony on Wednesday.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alekha Advani and Aadar Jain/Instagram

The dulha-dulhan dance with the guests.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alekha Advani and Aadar Jain/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor lets down her hair and shakes a leg to the Sukhbir song Ishq Tera Tadpave.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alekha Advani and Aadar Jain/Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor dances with his bua Reema Jain and Aadar to the song, Kajra Re/

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com