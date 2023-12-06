Saba-Hrithik On A Movie Date

Bollywood couples didn't mind a midweek date as they stepped out to watch Zoya Akhtar's The Archies at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai.

Hrithik Roshan escorts Saba Azad, dressed in vibrant colours.

It seemed to be a double date of sorts, as his former wife Sussanne Khan arrived with boyfriend Arslan Goni.

Madhuri Dixit and Dr Sriram Nene,

Riteish Deshmukh with baiko Genelia D'Souza.

Tanya and Bobby Deol.

Rukmini Sahay with Neil Nitin Mukesh.

Sonali Bendre with Goldie Behl.

Juhi Chawla with Jay Mehta.

Neelam with Samir Soni.

Jawan Director Atlee with wife Krishna Priya.

Kajol's Plus One is cousin Ayan Mukerji.

Shilpa Shetty with birthday boy Manish Malhotra.

Ranveer Singh.

Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Aditya Roy Kapur.

Karan Johar.

Jaideep Alhawat.

Jim Sarbh.

Kapil Sharma.

Chunky Pandey with wife Bhavana and Maheep Kapoor with son Jahaan.

Tusshar Kapoor with Nandita Mahatani, Shabina Khan and Deane Pandey.

Karuna and David Dhawan.

Mukta and Subhash Ghai.

Shabana Azmi with the director's Abba Jaan, Javed Akhtar.

Sunita and Ashutosh Gowariker,

Kiran Juneja and legendary director Ramesh Sippy.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar