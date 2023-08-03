News
'Two tiny hands, two tiny feet, a baby girl or boy we can't wait to meet!'

Source: ANI
August 03, 2023 11:29 IST
Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao Sequeira are expecting their first child and informed the world about it through a beautiful post and a stunning picture.

Rochelle is wearing a pink dress while Keith opts for a pink coloured shirt with white trousers.

The caption along with the picture reads, 'Two tiny hands, two tiny feet, a baby girl or boy we can't wait to meet! Yes, you guessed it right, we are expecting!

'Thank you Jesus for this incredible gift and all of you for your unending love and support.. Please continue to bless and pray for us on this new journey! Keith & Rochelle + One'.

 

After the post, many family friends and fans congratulated the couple.

Soni Razdan wrote: 'Omg congratulations my dear ones'

Anita Hassanandani, Bharti Singh, Sunil Grover, Vahbbiz Dorabjee and other celebs also congratulated the duo.

On the work front, Keith is known for working in Dekho Magar Pyaar Se, Sixteen, Calendar Girls, among others.

Rochelle is also a well-known face of the entertainment industry and she participated in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5 and Nach Baliye 9.

Both Keith and Rochelle took part in Bigg Boss 9.

You can read more about Keith and Rochelle here, here and here.

