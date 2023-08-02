Don't Miss Your Date With Rajinikanth

August is going to be busy month in theatres.

The big Independence Day holiday weekend always has big releases vying for space, and this year too, there's going to be quite a clash at the box office.

Joginder Tuteja lists the August big screen movies.

Jailer

Release date: August 10

Rajinikanth returns in Jailer.

We got a glimpse of the Thalaiva a few weeks ago, but since, the promotions have been centered around leading lady Tamannaah Bhatia.

One waits to see how Rajinikanth gets into a masala zone all over again in this film directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

Bholaa Shankar

Release date: August 11

It's going to be Rajinikanth vs Chiranjeevi on the weekend leading to the Independence Day holiday, as the latter arrives with Bholaa Shankar.

It has been a compact 15-day promotion plan for this Telugu masala film.

Keerthy Suresh is the leading lady opposite Chiranjeevi while Tamannaah Bhatia enjoys a double bill as she is the leading lady in Jailer.

Gadar 2

Release date: August 11

In the season of sequels, the biggest of them is Gadar 2, a follow up to 2001's Gadar - Ek Prem Katha, which remains the Hindi film with the most footfalls in theatres.

Directed by Anil Sharma, this Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel film promises yet another action-packed, dramatic outing and rest assured, it will invite a lot of seetis and taalis.

OMG 2

Release date: August 11

When OMG released, it was a surprise superhit at the box office.

Now, the second film in the franchise has Akshay Kumar once again, this time also as its producer.

He is playing Lord Shiva.

Instead of Paresh Rawal, Pankaj Tripathi will be taking centerstage, and his character is shown to be a firm believer in God.

The film deals with sex education and has a courtroom drama involved.

Ghoomer

Release date: August 18

Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher pair up for Ghoomer, a human drama with a sports backdrop.

Director R Balki tries something new with this film after Chup.

Akelli

Release date: August 18

Just a few months after The Kerala Story comes Akelli, which gives us a sense of something similar, as a hapless girl finds herself in a hostage situation.

The teaser has been unveiled and by the look of things, Nushratt Bharuccha has an author-backed role, where she promises to excel.

Dream Girl 2

Release date: August 25

Dream Girl 2 joins the season of sequels.

Ayushmann Khurrana was a riot in the first part, where he charmed even as Pooja, his alter-ego.

His leading lady here is Ananya Panday.

Ekta Kapoor produces this comedy which is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa once again.