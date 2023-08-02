Priyanka, Malti Marie Look For Supermoon

Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas have been treating us fans to adorable pictures and videos of their daughter Malti Marie.
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Priyanka shared adorable pictures of Malti Marie on a walk in London, captioning the post, 'Looking for the super moon'.
Malti was pointing towards the moon as her mama gazed at her with so much love.
Earlier in the day, Nick shared pictures from last month and wrote, 'July was a movie.'
Nick and Malti Marie at the pool.
Nick gets ready for a dive.
Playtime on the beach.
Priyanka and Nick look so good together.
Scenes from Priyanka's birthday celebrations, here and below.