Priyanka, Malti Marie Look For Supermoon

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas have been treating us fans to adorable pictures and videos of their daughter Malti Marie.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Priyanka shared adorable pictures of Malti Marie on a walk in London, captioning the post, 'Looking for the super moon'.

Malti was pointing towards the moon as her mama gazed at her with so much love.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nick Jonas/Instagram

Earlier in the day, Nick shared pictures from last month and wrote, 'July was a movie.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nick Jonas/Instagram

Nick and Malti Marie at the pool.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nick Jonas/Instagram

Nick gets ready for a dive.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nick Jonas/Instagram

Playtime on the beach.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nick Jonas/Instagram

Priyanka and Nick look so good together.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nick Jonas/Instagram

Scenes from Priyanka's birthday celebrations, here and below.