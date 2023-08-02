News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Priyanka, Malti Marie Look For Supermoon

Priyanka, Malti Marie Look For Supermoon

Source: ANI
August 02, 2023 10:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas have been treating us fans to adorable pictures and videos of their daughter Malti Marie.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Priyanka shared adorable pictures of Malti Marie on a walk in London, captioning the post, 'Looking for the super moon'.

Malti was pointing towards the moon as her mama gazed at her with so much love.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nick Jonas/Instagram

Earlier in the day, Nick shared pictures from last month and wrote, 'July was a movie.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nick Jonas/Instagram

Nick and Malti Marie at the pool.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nick Jonas/Instagram

Nick gets ready for a dive.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nick Jonas/Instagram

Playtime on the beach.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nick Jonas/Instagram

Priyanka and Nick look so good together.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nick Jonas/Instagram

Scenes from Priyanka's birthday celebrations, here and below.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nick Jonas/Instagram
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Why We Are Moonstruck
Why We Are Moonstruck
Meet The Man Behind SRK's Jawan
Meet The Man Behind SRK's Jawan
The Actor Who Has STUNNED India
The Actor Who Has STUNNED India
Hardik slams WI Cricket Board for shoddy treatment
Hardik slams WI Cricket Board for shoddy treatment
'Being an Indian cricketer is challenging'
'Being an Indian cricketer is challenging'
How Kohli's advice led to India's massive ODI victory
How Kohli's advice led to India's massive ODI victory
Don't Miss Your Date With Rajinikanth
Don't Miss Your Date With Rajinikanth

More like this

Mukesh's Fascination For Raag Darbari

Mukesh's Fascination For Raag Darbari

Around The World With Taapsee Pannu

Around The World With Taapsee Pannu

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances