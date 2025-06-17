Are Spirits Troubling Kantara: Chapter 1?

Recently, a boat carrying Kantara actor Rishab Shetty capsized at a reservoir in Shivamogga, Karnataka.
Luckily, the actor and 30 crew members escaped unhurt due to the shallow waters.
Film equipment was lost during the accident.
Shetty was shooting for Kantara: Chapter 1, a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster fantasy-action movie, Kantara.
This is not the only misfortune that came upon the film.
Earlier this month, mimicry artist and actor Kalabhavan Niju died of a massive heart attack.
In May, actor Rakesh Poojary, who had won the reality show, Comedy Kiladigalu Season 3, died of a heart attack. He was 34.
On May 8, Kantara actor M F Kapil drowned in a river where he had gone for a swim.
In an interaction with PTI, theatre artist Ramadas Poojary had said that making a movie on the 'spirits of Dakshina Kannada' is always risky.
'The spirits (Bhootas-Daivas) do not like the commercialisation of any activity connected to them,' Poojary was quoted as saying.
Will Kantara: Chapter 1 rise above the obstacles in its way?
The team remains optimistic and focused, as they march towards its release date on October 2.