Rhea Dresses Up To Impress

Rhea Dresses Up To Impress

REDIFF MOVIES
June 04, 2025
June 04, 2025 14:46 IST

Bollywood actors know to dress for every occasion, and we can learn a thing or two.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram

Rhea Chakraborty dresses up to impress.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

Samantha's sari is a gold standard for a wedding look.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Going to the gym? Take a cue from Ananya Panday.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jasmin Bhasin/Instagram

Jasmin Bhasin perfects the Barbie look.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pratibha Ranta/Instagram

Pratibha Ranta makes black look hot.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Urvashi Rautela shows us the blingy party look.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

Like Shehnaaz Gill's monsoon look?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram

Dia Mirza goes traditional.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shefali Jariwala/Instagram

Shefali Jariwala is 'sassy' and 'classy'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Like Karisma Kapoor's corporate look?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chahatt Khanna/Instagram

Chahatt Khanna gets the beach look right.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
