Rhea Dresses Up To Impress

Bollywood actors know to dress for every occasion, and we can learn a thing or two.
Rhea Chakraborty dresses up to impress.
Samantha's sari is a gold standard for a wedding look.
Going to the gym? Take a cue from Ananya Panday.
Jasmin Bhasin perfects the Barbie look.
Pratibha Ranta makes black look hot.
Urvashi Rautela shows us the blingy party look.
Like Shehnaaz Gill's monsoon look?
Dia Mirza goes traditional.
Shefali Jariwala is 'sassy' and 'classy'.
Like Karisma Kapoor's corporate look?
Chahatt Khanna gets the beach look right.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff