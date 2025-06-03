Ready for June's OTT Line-Up?

It's going to be an exciting month for OTT as numerous titles across languages will premiere online.

Joginder Tuteja looks at the June OTT line-up.

Stolen

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Release date: June 4

Abhishek Banerjee leads the cast for Stolen, a film by debutant Karan Tejpal.

This dark, gritty film is about the mistaken identity of a baby kidnapper in a rural setting.

Lafangey

Where To Watch: Amazon MX Player

Release Date: June 6

A bunch of wealthy teenagers plan a weekend in Goa but things go horribly wrong.

Retro

Where To Watch: Netflix

Release date: June 5

After the disastrous response to Kanguva, Suriya returns with Retro, which made a lot of money.

The action drama, co-starring Bobby Deol and Disha Patani, is now looking to entertain families in their homes.

Jaat

Where To Watch: Netflix

Release date: June 5

Sunny Deol returned to the marquee with the actioner Jaat, a complete '90s style masala movie.

Chhal Kapat: The Deception

Where To Watch: ZEE5

Release date: June 6

Shriya Pilgaonkar plays a tough cop who has to investigate a mysterious death at a wedding.

There are nine suspects and Shriya has a job at hand to nail the killer.

The Traitors

Where To Watch: Prime Video

Release date: June 12

Twenty celebrities get together for a face-off in a 'psychological' reality show hosted by Karan Johar. Will this be the new-age Bigg Boss?

Rana Naidu Season 2

Where to Watch: Netflix

Release date: June 13

The first season of Rana Naidu was a riot and the Rana Daggubati-Venkatesh combo returns with Surveen Chawla in the second season.

Arjun Rampal and Kriti Kharbanda are the new faces in this crime series, and you can expect even more drama and action.

Mistry

Where to Watch: JioHotstar

Release date: June 27

Ram Kapoor plays an OCD-driven detective in Mistry with Mona Singh as a cop.

Will Mistry be as quirky as the English series Monk on which it is based?

Squid Game Season 3

Where to Watch: Netflix

Release date: June 27

The final season of the high-stakes show Squid Game wraps up the month, and everyone, globally, is wondering how it will end.

So many fan theories, after Player 456 failed to take down Front Man and his deadly team!

Special Ops 2

Where to Watch: JioHotstar

Release date: TBD

Kay Kay Menon's action drama was full of thrills in its first season, followed by a '1.5' season.

Director Neeraj Panday took his time to weave the second season, where we see Himmat Singh get another job done.

Kesari: Chapter 2

Where to Watch: JioHotstar

Release date: TBD

The release date isn't out yet but one can expect this Akshay Kumar starrer to release mid-June, as its mandatory eight week theatre-to-OTT window gets through.

The film missed the Rs 100 crore (Rs 1 billion) mark by a whisker at the box office but it is still a commercial success.