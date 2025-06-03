HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'Film Industry Is Not Conducive To New Mothers'

June 03, 2025 16:13 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Apte/Instagram

Radhika Apte claims the film industry is not conducive to new mothers like her.

Her statement comes soon after Deepika Padukone was ousted from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit for not budging from her eight-hour work day due to motherhood, among other demands.

When Screen magazine asked Radhika if the film industry was conducive to the needs of new mothers, she replied, 'I don't think they are. I don't know how I am going to navigate that going ahead.'

'It's really difficult to work in our film industry, given the number of hours and how we film generally, and the time for which we don't get to see the child. So I guess I'll just have to figure it out now,' she added.

Radhika and her London-based British violinist husband Benedict Taylor had a baby girl in December 2024.

 

On the acting front, Radhika will be next seen in Dharmaraj Shetty's revenge thriller show Akka and Justin Lin's American film Last Days, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

