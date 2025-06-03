HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Fatima, Nushrratt, Sara Get Glamorous

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
June 03, 2025 14:41 IST

x

Social media is looking very glamorous, thanks to these Bollywood divas.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram

Fatima Sana Shaikh promotes the song Zamaan Lage from Metro... In Dino.

It's sung by that popular singer, who is the first Indian to...

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

Nushrratt Bharuccha is 'melting hearts faster than chocolate.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chitrangda Singh/Instagram

Chitrangda Singh wears a Mark Bumgarner gown and sends out red and black hearts to go with it.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Manish Malhotra describes Sara Ali Khan's exquisite lehenga: 'Thread and Pearl intricate Embrodiery .. timeless and beautful and our signature .. Beautiful on @saraalikhan95.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha Patani owns this black gown from Rosamosario.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mandira Bedi/Instagram

Mandira Bedi makes a big announcement.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

Amyra Dastur goes bling for a photoshoot.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nidhhi Agerwal/Instagram

Nidhhi Agerwal wears a unique sari by Gazal Gupta for the promotions of her Telugu film Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 with Pawan Kalyan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Paloma Dhillon/Instagram

Paloma Dhillon rocks the high-slit black gown.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aamna Sharif/Instagram

Aamna Sharif wears a dreamy pink lace dress from the House Of CB.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
