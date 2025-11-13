HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Revealed! What Taapsee Has Been Up To

REDIFF MOVIES
November 13, 2025 09:15 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

In case you've been missing Taapsee Pannu from the movies, she drops in a sunny reminder.

The actor, who was last seen in the 2024 movies, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba and Khel Khel Mein, has not had a release this year.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

She hasn't taken a break though. She is working on a slew of projects like Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?, Gandhari and Mulk 2.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? is directed by Arshad Sayed (who has written such films like Deva and Student Of The Year 2, and OTT shows like Mukhbir: Story Of A Spy and Breathe: Into The Shadows) and co-stars Pratik Gandhi and Prateik Patil Babbar.

It's an investigative comedy, where a cop (Taapsee) is on the lookout for a chauvinistic bridegroom's (Pratik Gandhi) runaway bride.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

Gandhari is an action-thriller, in which Taapsee plays a mother on a mission to rescue her kidnapped daughter.

Directed by Devashish Makhija (writer-director of Ajji, Bhonsle, Joram), the Netflix film is written and produced by Kanika Dhillon.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

Mulk 2 is a sequel to the 2018 courtroom drama, Mulk.

Taapsee reunites with director Anubhav Sinha, and explore themes like identity, faith, and civil rights.

One of the highlights of the original was Rishi Kapoor's understated performance.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

All three films are expected to release in 2026.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
