Revealed! What Taapsee Has Been Up To

In case you've been missing Taapsee Pannu from the movies, she drops in a sunny reminder.

The actor, who was last seen in the 2024 movies, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba and Khel Khel Mein, has not had a release this year.

She hasn't taken a break though. She is working on a slew of projects like Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?, Gandhari and Mulk 2.

Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? is directed by Arshad Sayed (who has written such films like Deva and Student Of The Year 2, and OTT shows like Mukhbir: Story Of A Spy and Breathe: Into The Shadows) and co-stars Pratik Gandhi and Prateik Patil Babbar.

It's an investigative comedy, where a cop (Taapsee) is on the lookout for a chauvinistic bridegroom's (Pratik Gandhi) runaway bride.

Gandhari is an action-thriller, in which Taapsee plays a mother on a mission to rescue her kidnapped daughter.

Directed by Devashish Makhija (writer-director of Ajji, Bhonsle, Joram), the Netflix film is written and produced by Kanika Dhillon.

Mulk 2 is a sequel to the 2018 courtroom drama, Mulk.

Taapsee reunites with director Anubhav Sinha, and explore themes like identity, faith, and civil rights.

One of the highlights of the original was Rishi Kapoor's understated performance.

All three films are expected to release in 2026.

