News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Around The World With Taapsee Pannu

Around The World With Taapsee Pannu

By NAMRATA THAKKER
August 01, 2023 13:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Happy birthday, Taapsee!

Apart from delivering knock-out performances in her films, Taapsee Pannu is a globetrotter who loves to explore new places every now and then.

As the actress celebrates her 36th birthday on August 1, we take a closer look at some of her FABULOUS travel pictures from her Instagram feed!

 

Enjoying her coffee and pastry on a Sunny morning in Denmark, home of her beau badminton ace Mathias Boe.

 

Exploring Cannes in the best way possible -- on a yacht!

 

'You dont have to see the whole staircase sometimes...just keep taking that one step at a time,' says Taapsee while holidaying in Gozo Island, Malta.

 

Celebrating 10 years of friendship in style with her pals Mani Bhatia and Jasmine Kaur in Udaipur.

 

Our birthday girl gets ready to hit the race track in Abu Dhabi.

 

Nailing her casual chic look to perfection while in St Petersburg, Russia.

 

When in Maldives, it's mandatory to enjoy the floating breakfast!

 

Just casually doing touristy things on a beach in Mauritius with her favourite crew!

 

Taapsee and sis Shagun Pannu pose with the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.

 

Soaking in the beauty of Miami from her window before heading back home after a month-long trip to the US.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
'I don't want to race with competitors'
'I don't want to race with competitors'
'I try to avoid looking at him as THE Shah Rukh Khan'
'I try to avoid looking at him as THE Shah Rukh Khan'
The Web Series Taapsee Liked
The Web Series Taapsee Liked
How To Keep Your Liver Healthy
How To Keep Your Liver Healthy
'Team combination for Asia Cup already decided'
'Team combination for Asia Cup already decided'
Manufacturing activity eases for 2nd month in July
Manufacturing activity eases for 2nd month in July
The Actor Who Has STUNNED India
The Actor Who Has STUNNED India

More like this

Look out for Taapsee, the killer!

Look out for Taapsee, the killer!

What Made Taapsee's Holiday Such Fun!

What Made Taapsee's Holiday Such Fun!

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances