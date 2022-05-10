News
'Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma created magic with the santoor'

By Rediff News Bureau
May 10, 2022 17:06 IST
Anup Jalota and Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt pay tribute to the late Pandit Shivkumar Sharma.

Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma

IMAGE: In this picture taken in Bhopal in July 2016, Pandit Shivkumar Sharma stopped for a quick chat after his talk and performance at the First Santoor Samaroh at Bharat Bhavan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Suyash Dwivedi/Wikimedia Commons

Pandit Shivkumar Sharma was preparing for yet another mesmersing performance in Bhopal next week.

But Death had other plans.

The maestro with whom the santoor had become synonymous across the world passed into the ages on Tuesday, May 10.

 

Stunned at the shocking news, Bhajan Samrat Anup Jalota said, "Today, thousands of people are learning to play the santoor because they want to be able to create music like he did."

Videos: Kind courtesy Pritam Sharma

 

Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, whose fingers create magic with the Mohan Veena, was distressed at the loss of another gem from the world of Indian music: "He pushed the boundaries of what could be done with the santoor."

 

Rediff News Bureau
 
