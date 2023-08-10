News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Ready For Tara's Black Magic?

Ready For Tara's Black Magic?

By REDIFF MOVIES
August 10, 2023 07:01 IST
Kartik plays cute... Rakul explores Kashmir... Disha gets romantic...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Tara Sutaria attends the Bhutan Literature Festival and writes, 'In my favourite.. A sari. Celebrating art, literature, music and the good things in life in magical Bhutan.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik Aaryan plays cute at The Langham hotel in Melbourne.

He is in Australia attending the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, where he will be honoured with the Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema award.

He's certainly proved how bankable he's become!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumra shares a throwback pic from Dehradun and writes, 'Pink Wednesday. Also major missing Doon and the flowers everywhere!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh gets goofy in Kashmir.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

Sonal Chauhan sails away to a holiday.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Raveena Tandon takes daughter Rasha for 'another adventure'.

Rasha will make her movie debut opposite Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman in a film to be directed by Abhishek Kapoor.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram

Sanjana Sanghi admires a railway station in Florence, Italy, and writes, 'A train from the Ligurian coast then led me to Florence. Dipped in precious ancient history, trickled with beautiful artisanal shops, vintage stores & cafes in every corner, brimming with life. Late night strolls along its streets.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

Tiky Weds Sheru actor Avneet Kaur enjoys her jet-setting life and writes, 'Europe you've been lovely!'

She is on her way to Dubai for a vacation.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Parmar/Instagram

Disha Parmar gets romantic with husband Rahul Vaidya in Lonavala.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aparshakti Khurana/Instagram

Aparshakti Khurana is in Australia to watch some football.

REDIFF MOVIES
10 Times Sunny Deol Meant Business
Varun Will Romance Her In His Next Film!

Varun Will Romance Her In His Next Film!

Mithila's Bikini Moment

Mithila's Bikini Moment

