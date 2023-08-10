Ready For Tara's Black Magic?

Kartik plays cute... Rakul explores Kashmir... Disha gets romantic...
Tara Sutaria attends the Bhutan Literature Festival and writes, 'In my favourite.. A sari. Celebrating art, literature, music and the good things in life in magical Bhutan.'
Kartik Aaryan plays cute at The Langham hotel in Melbourne.
He is in Australia attending the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, where he will be honoured with the Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema award.
He's certainly proved how bankable he's become!
Aahana Kumra shares a throwback pic from Dehradun and writes, 'Pink Wednesday. Also major missing Doon and the flowers everywhere!'
Rakul Singh gets goofy in Kashmir.
Sonal Chauhan sails away to a holiday.
Raveena Tandon takes daughter Rasha for 'another adventure'.
Rasha will make her movie debut opposite Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman in a film to be directed by Abhishek Kapoor.
Sanjana Sanghi admires a railway station in Florence, Italy, and writes, 'A train from the Ligurian coast then led me to Florence. Dipped in precious ancient history, trickled with beautiful artisanal shops, vintage stores & cafes in every corner, brimming with life. Late night strolls along its streets.'
Tiky Weds Sheru actor Avneet Kaur enjoys her jet-setting life and writes, 'Europe you've been lovely!'
She is on her way to Dubai for a vacation.
Disha Parmar gets romantic with husband Rahul Vaidya in Lonavala.
Aparshakti Khurana is in Australia to watch some football.