Mithila's Bikini Moment

Shriya gets magical in Rome... Arjun looks back at July... Tara meets the Queen...
Mithila Palkar 'soaks in the winter sun' at Rottnest island in Australia.
Shriya Saran's husband Andrei Koscheev shares a picture from their recent Roman holiday and writes, 'Lots of fun in Rome this summer with my magical @shriya_saran1109'.
Raai Laxmi gives us a sneak peek from her UK diaries.
This is what July looked like for Arjun Kapoor. The actor was visiting Altaussee in Austria.
Suhana Khan shades her eyes in Goa.
'Lost in paradise, Where time slows down... soaking up sunbeams and some good vibes,' Namrata Shirodkar tells us from Scotland.
Mouni Roy gets flirty in Bengaluru.
Nia Sharma treats herself to ice cream in Connaught Place, New Delhi.
After Ibiza, Avneet Kaur checks into an Airbnb in Amsterdam.
'I am delighted and so fortunate to have been invited by Her Majesty, The Queen Mother of Bhutan and the Bhutan Literature Festival, Bhutan Echoes, to talk about the arts. There is nothing I treasure more than to share my love for music, theatre, film and dance. I am touched deeply by the warmth, love and kindness Her Majesty, The Queen has shown me over the last few days and rejoice in the amalgamation of our cultures,' Tara Sutaria tells us.
Sanjay Kapoor has a 'room with a view' in Sri Lanka.