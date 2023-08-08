Mithila's Bikini Moment

Shriya gets magical in Rome... Arjun looks back at July... Tara meets the Queen...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

Mithila Palkar 'soaks in the winter sun' at Rottnest island in Australia.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Andrei Koscheev /Instagram

Shriya Saran's husband Andrei Koscheev shares a picture from their recent Roman holiday and writes, 'Lots of fun in Rome this summer with my magical @shriya_saran1109'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raai Laxmi/Instagram

Raai Laxmi gives us a sneak peek from her UK diaries.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

This is what July looked like for Arjun Kapoor. The actor was visiting Altaussee in Austria.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram

Suhana Khan shades her eyes in Goa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Namrata Shirodkar/Instagram

'Lost in paradise, Where time slows down... soaking up sunbeams and some good vibes,' Namrata Shirodkar tells us from Scotland.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy gets flirty in Bengaluru.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

Nia Sharma treats herself to ice cream in Connaught Place, New Delhi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

After Ibiza, Avneet Kaur checks into an Airbnb in Amsterdam.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

'I am delighted and so fortunate to have been invited by Her Majesty, The Queen Mother of Bhutan and the Bhutan Literature Festival, Bhutan Echoes, to talk about the arts. There is nothing I treasure more than to share my love for music, theatre, film and dance. I am touched deeply by the warmth, love and kindness Her Majesty, The Queen has shown me over the last few days and rejoice in the amalgamation of our cultures,' Tara Sutaria tells us.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjay Kapoor/Instagram

Sanjay Kapoor has a 'room with a view' in Sri Lanka.