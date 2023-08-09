Varun Will Romance Her In His Next Film!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Wamiqa Gabbi/Instagram

Wamiqa Gabbi, who gave a notable performance in the Amazon Web series Jubilee, was not the first choice for the proposed film starring Varun Dhawan to be produced by Jawan Director Atlee.

The stunt-centric project, to be directed by Kalees, was offered to several other heroines.

Among them was Keerthy Suresh, who has been on the look out for a Bollywood debut. Some time ago, she rejected the Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan as she did not have enough to do in the script.

In the Varun Dhawan starrer, Keerthy has a role parallel to Varun, but they are not romantically paired.

For the romantic lead, the project went to Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani and Jahnvi Kapoor. They turned it down.

"The film is largely based on Varun's character. It will be a showcase for his expertise at performing stunts. The ladies can't come along for the ride just for the heck of it," a source informs Subhash K Jha.

Wamiqa agreed as she was looking for a breakthrough in commercial cinema.