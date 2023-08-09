News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Fans Offer Prayers For Rajini's Jailer

Fans Offer Prayers For Rajini's Jailer

Source: ANI
August 09, 2023 11:37 IST
IMAGE: Tamaannaah and Rajinikanth in Jailer, which releases on Thursday, August 10.

Ahead of the release of Rajinikanth's film Jailer, fans offered special prayers at the Thiruparankundram Amman temple in Madurai.

For the success of the film, they performed a special worship to the temple deity by offering unique penance called Man Soru, which is a traditional way of eating the prasad.

IMAGE: Fans pose next to Rajinikanth's poster. Photograph: ANI Photo

"I have been a Rajini fan for 40 years. From Rajini's Padayappa till today, I have been doing various prayers for the success of Rajini's films. Today, I am praying that Rajini's 169th film Jailer will be successful," one fan told ANI.

 

IMAGE: Fans offer special prayers for Rajinikanth's Jailer. Photograph: ANI Photo

"On behalf of the Madurai district, we prayed for the success of Jailer. Rajini is trying to make his fans good. At the audio launch, Rajini told his fans not to drink and accordingly, we have taken a pledge not to drink," another fan said.

IMAGE: Man Soru is a traditional way of eating prasad. Photograph: ANI Photo

Jailer is touted to be an action-packed entertainer and has a stellar star cast including Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi and Vinayakan.

The makers have also roped in Mohanlal for an extended cameo in the film.

IMAGE: Fans pray for Rajinikanth. Photograph: ANI Photo

