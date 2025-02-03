'Do You Hear Any Regret In My Voice?'

'If some people want to see something dirty in an act of pure affection, I feel sorry for them.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Udit Narayan/Instagram

A viral video of Udit Narayan kissing female fans during a stage performance has been doing the rounds.

The singer addresses this, and tells Subhash K Jha, "What you saw in the so-called scandalous video was a manifestation of the love between my fans and I. They love me. I love them back even more."

Uditji, what is this controversy about you kissing your fans on stage?

Sir, you have known me for more than 30 years.

Have I done anything to bring shame to myself, my family or my country?

No, you haven't.

Then why would I do something now at this stage of my life when I have achieved it all?

People all over the world throng to my concerts.

Tickets are pre-sold months in advance.

There is a deep pure and an unbreakable bond between my fans and I.

What you saw in the so-called scandalous video was a manifestation of the love between my fans and I. They love me. I love them back even more.

So you are not embarrassed or ashamed?

No, not at all! Why should I be?

Do you hear any regret or sorrow in my voice?

In fact, I am laughing as I talk to you.

It is not something sleazy or secret. It is there in the public domain.

My heart is pure.

If some people want to see something dirty in an act of pure affection, I feel sorry for them.

I also want to thank them.

Thank them, why?

Because now they have made me even more famous than I already was.

On a more serious note, I am the recipient of several Filmfare awards, National Awards, Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan. I aspire to get the Bharat Ratna, like Lataji. She is my idol.

Do you know I was her favourite co-singer among the singers of my generation?

I have sung the maximum duets with her from my generation of singers.

When I have Mata Saraswati's blessings, what do I care about people who cannot bear to see others successful?

Is there a conspiracy to malign your reputation?

There is something definitely suspicious about this.

Why did the video suddenly appear, and that too from a concert from some months ago in the US or Canada?

I want to tell the mischief mongers: The harder you try to pull me down, the higher I will go.