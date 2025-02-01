Did Thandel Producer Hint At Ghajini 2?

'I should make a Rs 1,000 crore film with you.'

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Aamir Khan and Naga Chaitanya at the Thandel trailer launch.

Naga Chaitanya's first project after marriage will be his pan-India project Thandel, which reunites the actor with his Love Story (2021) co-star Sai Pallavi.

But the reunion saga doesn't end there.

The Hindi trailer launch of Thandel was unveiled in Mumbai by Aamir Khan, with whom Naga Chaitanya shared screen space in Laal Singh Chaddha.

Talking about how Aamir might be a lucky charm for his films with Sai Pallavi, Naga said, "I am not a huge believer of sentiments, but to draw an interesting parallel, after watching the trailer of Love Story, Aamir sir called me to ask if he could come for the launch event."

"When I said that Chiranjeevi garu has already been announced as the chief guest, Aamir sir said he just wanted to come and enjoy the event. He came and that gave us so much positivity, and the film was a huge success."

"Going forward, whenever I work with Pallavi, I will have to call Aamir sir for the trailer release event," the actor added.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Aamir Khan and Naga Chaitanya.

The Thandel trailer promises an unique blend of romance and adventure with a dash of patriotism. It presents Naga Chaitanya as a fisherman married to Sai Pallavi's character.

It follows the journey of a simple man whose life changes upside down when his group is captured by Pakistani forces in international waters, leaving his loved ones yearning for his return back home.

WATCH: Naga Chaitanya speaks about his character in Thandel...

The makers apologised for Sai Pallavi's absence who couldn't attend the event because of health issues.

The event was attended by Thandel Director Chandoo Mondeti and Producer Allu Aravind who had backed Aamir's 2008 blockbuster Ghajini, the first Hindi film to enter the 100 crore club.

Allu Aravind is reportedly planning to make a Ghajini sequel in Tamil and Hindi, and Aamir may reprise his role in the Hindi rendition. While the filmmaker didn't confirm nor deny the news, he dropped subtle hints about the possible collaboration.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Producer Allu Aravind.

"I should make a Rs 1,000 crore film with you," the producer, whose son Allu Arjun recently starred in Hindi cinema's first Rs 800 crore film, said looking at Aamir. "Maybe Ghajini 2."

Aamir looked surprised and said, "Yes, a lot on the Net has been going around Ghajini 2."

WATCH: Is Ghajini 2 in the making?

Interestingly, Thandel releases the same day as Loveyapa on February 7, which stars Aamir Khan's son Junaid and Khushi Kapoor.

Allu Aravind said he was slightly embarrassed to call Aamir for the event but the actor showed no inhibitions.

"I called him with slight embarrassment because his son's film was releasing on the same date as ours. I told him, 'The only Hindi superstar I have known and made films with is you. So can I invite you for the trailer launch?' He just said, 'Both films will run sir, don't worry. I am coming'."

WATCH: Composer DSP sings the Thandel song Champa Kali...

Director Chandoo Mondeti, who is known for helming the Karthikeya series and Premam, called Aamir an "encyclopaedia of cinema" and offered to assist him on films.

"More than my film's trailer launch, I am excited to share the stage with you," the director said expressing his adulation for Aamir.

"I have a sincere request to Aamir sir -- I want to assist you for six months, and after that, I will narrate a story to you. I am not exaggerating. These are my true feelings towards you."

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya, Allu Aravind, Chandoo Mondeti and DSP.

"Thandel is releasing on February 7. Even my son Junaid Khan's movie releases on the same day. But I happily agreed to come for this event as Allu Aravindji is like my brother. Audiences will watch any number of movies if the stories engage them." Aamir said.

WATCH: DSP sings Namo Namah Shivaya...

Aamir admires Thandel music composer Devi Sri Prasad and revealed that DSP's Hindi song Dhinka Chika from the Salman Khan-starrer Ready is his favourite!

"I normally don't like to dance but I can't stop dancing when that song is played. I promise you, even Salman knows this," Aamir said with a smile.

Thandel will release in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi on February 7.