When Neil Mukesh Was Racially Screened In US

IMAGE: Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh. Photograph: Kind courtesy Neil Nitin Mukesh/Instagram

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh has spoken on being racially screened at a US airport while shooting for Kabir Khan's New York in 2008.

When Subhash K Jha asked him about the incident Neil promptly elaborated, "It was a log time ago at New York airport. I had flown on for a shoot on a work visa so they were questioning on that front and were not too sure that I was of Indian origin as their stereotypical image of an Indian was that of a dark-skinned dude.

"I explained, saying that up North in India men are fair-skinned, but was sent to a room and not allowed to speak.

"An officer came a little later, questioned me. They allowed me to speak and I asked them to check up on my name on the Internet if that could help answer their questions."

Neil wasn't the least intimidated.

"That wasn't their intention. I wasn't scared at all since I had done no wrong and they were doing their duty. The time was sensitive and I respect their sentiment and security measures for the safety of their people."

Neil recently co-starred with R Madhavan in Hisaab Baraabar. He is all praise for Maddy.

"Maddy is like a big brother I look up to. One of the finest co-actors to work with. Such a selfless actor who is extremely supportive of not just his co-actors but the entire unit."