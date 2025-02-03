HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » When Neil Mukesh Was Racially Screened In US

When Neil Mukesh Was Racially Screened In US

By SUBHASH K JHA
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 03, 2025 18:31 IST

x

'They were not sure that I was of Indian origin as their stereotypical image of an Indian was that of a dark-skinned dude.'

IMAGE: Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh. Photograph: Kind courtesy Neil Nitin Mukesh/Instagram

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh has spoken on being racially screened at a US airport while shooting for Kabir Khan's New York in 2008.

When Subhash K Jha asked him about the incident Neil promptly elaborated, "It was a log time ago at New York airport. I had flown on for a shoot on a work visa so they were questioning on that front and were not too sure that I was of Indian origin as their stereotypical image of an Indian was that of a dark-skinned dude.

"I explained, saying that up North in India men are fair-skinned, but was sent to a room and not allowed to speak.

"An officer came a little later, questioned me. They allowed me to speak and I asked them to check up on my name on the Internet if that could help answer their questions."

 

Neil wasn't the least intimidated.

"That wasn't their intention. I wasn't scared at all since I had done no wrong and they were doing their duty. The time was sensitive and I respect their sentiment and security measures for the safety of their people."

Neil recently co-starred with R Madhavan in Hisaab Baraabar. He is all praise for Maddy.

"Maddy is like a big brother I look up to. One of the finest co-actors to work with. Such a selfless actor who is extremely supportive of not just his co-actors but the entire unit."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUBHASH K JHA
Share:

RELATED STORIES

I am angry and humiliated, says Shah Rukh
I am angry and humiliated, says Shah Rukh
US apologises after SRK is detained at Los Angeles airport
US apologises after SRK is detained at Los Angeles airport
Why SRK?!!!!!
Why SRK?!!!!!
US detention drama: Featuring SRK, Kalam, Fernandes
US detention drama: Featuring SRK, Kalam, Fernandes
US Khan: SRK detained, grilled at airport
US Khan: SRK detained, grilled at airport

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Look At Our Fab Lady Cricketers!

webstory image 2

Bhuj, Hyderabad On 2025 World Monuments Watch List

webstory image 3

Paneer Peppers Salad: 10-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

LoP Rahul Gandhi waits for camera coverage, extends double thank you to Om Birla0:27

LoP Rahul Gandhi waits for camera coverage, extends...

Foreign devotees chant 'Hanuman Chalisa' 3:21

Foreign devotees chant 'Hanuman Chalisa'

Manushi Chhillar spotted at Mumbai Airport, exudes elegance1:13

Manushi Chhillar spotted at Mumbai Airport, exudes elegance

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD