Lots Of Romance In Theatres This February

February is the month of Valentine's Day and expectedly, there are quite a few romantic films coming up.

But there's some variety in the non-romantic films too, which makes this month really interesting.

Joginder Tuteja lists the February releases in theatres.

Vidaamuyarchi

Release date: February 6

Vidaamuyarchi =stars Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja and Regina Cassandra.

Trouble starts in Arjun and Kayal's (played by Ajith and Trisha) lives when Kayal gets captured by a notorious gang in Azerbaijan. Arjun then goes on a rescue mission.

Loveyapa

Release date: February 7

Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor get ready for their first theatrical release in the youthful love story, Loveyapa.

The young couple is made to swap their phones for a day, and that's when the secrets come tumbling out.

Badass Ravikumar

Release date: February 7

Badass Ravikumar wasn't even amongst the most anticipated films of 2025.

But a superb masala trailer, followed by the instant chartbuster Dil Ke Taj Mahal turned the tide for the Sunny Leone-Himesh Reshammiya film.

Today, it's the most anticipated film of February!

Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam

Release date: February 7

In 2016, Soundarya Rajinikanth was supposed to direct Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam with her then husband Dhanush in the lead role. But it failed to materialise.

Now, Dhanush has borrowed the script and directed it himself.

The Tamil romance stars Mathew Thomas, Priya Prakash Varrier, Anikha Surendran and Rabiya Khatoon.

Interstellar (re-release)

Release date: February 7

When Interstellar released in 2014, it did decent business in India and went on to attain cult status over the years.

The market for this genre of films has increased manifold, as seen in Oppenheimer.

The film is now re-releasing and advance bookings have already taken a flying start.

Padmaavat (re-release)

Release date: February 7

Padmaavat was to re-release on January 24 but that would have meant a clash with Akshay Kumar's Sky Force.

Back in 2018, when the film first released, Akshay had averted a clash with the film by pushing ahead his Pad Man, and giving Padmaavat an open release.

Padmaavat returns the favour by pushing its release to February 7.

Bareilly Ki Barfi (re-release)

Release date: February 7

Lots of re-releases on February 7!

The impressive fun watch Bareilly Ki Barfi, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkumar Yadav and Kriti Sanon is up for re-release too.

Chhaava

Release date: February 14

Originally slated to arrive last year, Chhaava was pushed ahead to avoid a clash with Pushpa 2.

The trailer of the Vicky Kaushal-starrer has been released and one waits to see if it stands out amongst other Maratha movies like Bajirao Mastani and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Nakhrewaali

Release date: February 14

Aanand L Rai is back after a brief hiatus, albeit as a producer, with Nakhrewaali.

The film marks the debut of newcomers Ansh Duggal and Pragati Srivastava, and if the first look poster is any indication, it should carry a good small town appeal to it.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi

Release date: February 21

Arjun Kapoor made quite an impression as a villain with Singham Again and now, he will be seen in the romcom, Mere Husband Ki Biwi.

Produced by Jackky Bhagnani, the film stars his wife Rakul Singh along with Bhumi Pednekar. It is directed by Mudassar Aziz.

Dhadak 2

Release date: February 21

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri pair up in Dhadak 2.

The film has been ready for a while and has been looking for the right date of arrival.

Produced by Karan Johar, this is the second instalment of the Dhadak franchise. While Ishaan Khattar and Janhvi Kapoor delivered a successful film with Dhadak, one waits for Siddhanth and Tripti to bring on some magic of their own with Dhadak 2.

Inn Galiyon Mein

Release date: February 28

Directed by Avinash Das, Inn Galiyon Mein stars Jaaved Jaaferi, Avantika Dasani and Vivaan Shah.

The comedy explores the impact of social media in our lives.