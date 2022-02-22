News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Raveena Gets Nostalgic!

Raveena Gets Nostalgic!

By Rediff Movies
February 22, 2022 17:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Juhi's unique birthday gift for daughter... Patralekhaa thanks her fans... Bhumi wraps up a shoot...

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Raveena Tandon gets nostalgic as she celebrates her 18th wedding anniversary with husband Anil Thadani.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

 

IMAGE: 'As we get into the 'adulthood' of our married lives,18 years today, I couldn't have asked for anything more than you. Through our good and bad, thick(me) and thin (u) good times trying times. You are it all,' she writes.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Juhi Chawla's daughter Janhvi Mehta turns a year older, and her proud mum gifts her '500 trees'!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Juhi Chawla/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Patralekha, who turned 33 on February 20, thanks her fans for the love.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Mithila Palkar has an unusual post: 'Hellew franz, chai pee lo! Garam hai?'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Bhumi Pednekar wraps up Bhakshak, with Producer Gaurav Verma, Sanjay Mishra and Director Pulkit: 'I feel proud bringing to you a jaw-dropping story of women coming together to fight for justice.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Tabu on the sets of Bholaa, co-starring Ajay Devgn, a remake of the Tamil film Kaithi, starring Karthi.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tabu/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Samantha shares the first look of her Telugu film Shakuntalam.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Arjun Rampalat the Golden Temple.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Rampal/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Pooja Gor: 'Finally started reading that 1 book I had been meaning to read since years now! Any #shantaram fans?'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Gor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Neena Gupta states the sad truth of an actor's life with her wit intact: 'Ghar se jawan nikli, shoot main jaate hee buddhi ho jaungi. What a life!'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Neena Gupta/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sooraj Pancholi rides a Ducati.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sooraj Pancholi/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Tripti Dimri gets ready to work out.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tripti Dimri/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Dia Mirza is in Coorg with husband Vaibhav Rekhi.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram

 

 

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
'They thought I was stark raving mad'
'They thought I was stark raving mad'
Should Ranveer play Prakash Padukone?
Should Ranveer play Prakash Padukone?
Badhaai Do Is A Giant Step Forward
Badhaai Do Is A Giant Step Forward
Under-19 team manager recounts harrowing experience
Under-19 team manager recounts harrowing experience
K'taka okays bills to hike CM, ministers' salaries
K'taka okays bills to hike CM, ministers' salaries
Juvenile among 3 charged in Srinagar acid attack case
Juvenile among 3 charged in Srinagar acid attack case
ICC women's rankings: Deepti, Richa, Meghana move up
ICC women's rankings: Deepti, Richa, Meghana move up

More like this

Deepika parties with Team Gehraiyaan

Deepika parties with Team Gehraiyaan

'Not a single mean bone in Bappida'

'Not a single mean bone in Bappida'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances