Raveena Gets Nostalgic!

Juhi's unique birthday gift for daughter... Patralekhaa thanks her fans... Bhumi wraps up a shoot...
IMAGE: Raveena Tandon gets nostalgic as she celebrates her 18th wedding anniversary with husband Anil Thadani.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram
IMAGE: 'As we get into the 'adulthood' of our married lives,18 years today, I couldn't have asked for anything more than you. Through our good and bad, thick(me) and thin (u) good times trying times. You are it all,' she writes.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram
IMAGE: Juhi Chawla's daughter Janhvi Mehta turns a year older, and her proud mum gifts her '500 trees'!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Juhi Chawla/Instagram
IMAGE: Patralekha, who turned 33 on February 20, thanks her fans for the love.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa/Instagram
IMAGE: Mithila Palkar has an unusual post: 'Hellew franz, chai pee lo! Garam hai?'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram
IMAGE: Bhumi Pednekar wraps up Bhakshak, with Producer Gaurav Verma, Sanjay Mishra and Director Pulkit: 'I feel proud bringing to you a jaw-dropping story of women coming together to fight for justice.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram
IMAGE: Tabu on the sets of Bholaa, co-starring Ajay Devgn, a remake of the Tamil film Kaithi, starring Karthi.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tabu/Instagram
IMAGE: Samantha shares the first look of her Telugu film Shakuntalam.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram
IMAGE: Arjun Rampalat the Golden Temple.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Rampal/Instagram
IMAGE: Pooja Gor: 'Finally started reading that 1 book I had been meaning to read since years now! Any #shantaram fans?'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Gor/Instagram
IMAGE: Neena Gupta states the sad truth of an actor's life with her wit intact: 'Ghar se jawan nikli, shoot main jaate hee buddhi ho jaungi. What a life!'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Neena Gupta/Instagram
IMAGE: Sooraj Pancholi rides a Ducati.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sooraj Pancholi/Instagram
IMAGE: Tripti Dimri gets ready to work out.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tripti Dimri/Instagram
IMAGE: Dia Mirza is in Coorg with husband Vaibhav Rekhi.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram