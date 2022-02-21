Deepika parties with Team Gehraiyaan

Deepika Padukone hosted a party for those who made her latest film Gehraiyaan a movie to remember.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the celebrations.

IMAGE: Deepika looked stunning in a white corset top and distressed jeans.

Photograph: Kind courtesy ANI Photo

IMAGE: Deepika has been getting rave reviews for her performance in the film.

Photograph: Kind courtesy ANI Photo

IMAGE: Ananya Panday chose pink for the night.

Photograph: Kind courtesy ANI Photo

IMAGE: Siddhant Chaturvedi flaunts his Harley Davidson.

Photograph: Kind courtesy ANI Photo

IMAGE: Ananya, Siddhant and Deepika with Director Shakun Batra.

Dhairya Karwa, who plays the fourth pivotal character in the film, did not attend.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dharma Productions/Instagram