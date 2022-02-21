News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Deepika parties with Team Gehraiyaan

Deepika parties with Team Gehraiyaan

By Rediff Movies
February 21, 2022 17:54 IST
Deepika Padukone hosted a party for those who made her latest film Gehraiyaan a movie to remember.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the celebrations.

 

IMAGE: Deepika looked stunning in a white corset top and distressed jeans.
Photograph: Kind courtesy ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Deepika has been getting rave reviews for her performance in the film.
Photograph: Kind courtesy ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Ananya Panday chose pink for the night.
Photograph: Kind courtesy ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Siddhant Chaturvedi flaunts his Harley Davidson.
Photograph: Kind courtesy ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Ananya, Siddhant and Deepika with Director Shakun Batra.
Dhairya Karwa, who plays the fourth pivotal character in the film, did not attend.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Dharma Productions/Instagram

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
