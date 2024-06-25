Rashmika Misses Home

Sara in the US...Shalini in Goa...Vikrant in Shanghai...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna visits Kodagu -- or Coorg -- in Karnataka, to attend her best friend's wedding and writes, 'Kodagu is where my heart and my history is at...

'Me and my girls who I grew up with @yathra_dechamma .. it's your wedding and we didn't get a picture with you as you were busy but here's me wishing you a lifetime of happiness and good health with your partner.. God!! How I miss home!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

Taapsee Pannu turns poet in Udaipur.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan takes in the New York City vibe.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

'Swinging by to wish you a sunny Sunday!!' says Aahana Kumra from Alibaug.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shalini Pandey/Instagram

Shalini Pandey who features in Netflix's Maharaj, takes a break in Goa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

Nimrat Kaur enjoys her 'longest summer day in London'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Shriya Pilgaonkar takes in the view, as she dines at the Nobu Malibu restaurant in Los Angeles.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

Athiya Shetty explores Spain.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vikrant Massey/Instagram

Vikrant Massey's film 12th Fail is screened at the Shanghai International Film Festival.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Namrata Shirodkar/Instagram

Namrata Shirodkar shares a picture with Mahesh Babu and their children Gautam and Sitara and writes, 'Such a special evening so so proud of @gautamghattamaneni his first theatre stage performance all the way in London .. and what a show it was .. loved it!! And loved you more my son.

'All kids should attend this little summer programme with @joyofdrama to explore ur inner self!! A Funtastic evening with special friends and family .. happy and grateful.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shamita Shetty/Instagram

Shamita Shetty at the Kensington Palace in London.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shirley Setia/Instagram

'Strolling around in my mother's homeland.. The beautiful, Goa Missed you @firozasetia,' writes Shirly Setia.