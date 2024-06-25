Rashmika Misses Home

Sara in the US...Shalini in Goa...Vikrant in Shanghai...
Rashmika Mandanna visits Kodagu -- or Coorg -- in Karnataka, to attend her best friend's wedding and writes, 'Kodagu is where my heart and my history is at...
'Me and my girls who I grew up with @yathra_dechamma .. it's your wedding and we didn't get a picture with you as you were busy but here's me wishing you a lifetime of happiness and good health with your partner.. God!! How I miss home!'
Taapsee Pannu turns poet in Udaipur.
Sara Ali Khan takes in the New York City vibe.
'Swinging by to wish you a sunny Sunday!!' says Aahana Kumra from Alibaug.
Shalini Pandey who features in Netflix's Maharaj, takes a break in Goa.
Nimrat Kaur enjoys her 'longest summer day in London'.
Shriya Pilgaonkar takes in the view, as she dines at the Nobu Malibu restaurant in Los Angeles.
Athiya Shetty explores Spain.
Vikrant Massey's film 12th Fail is screened at the Shanghai International Film Festival.
Namrata Shirodkar shares a picture with Mahesh Babu and their children Gautam and Sitara and writes, 'Such a special evening so so proud of @gautamghattamaneni his first theatre stage performance all the way in London .. and what a show it was .. loved it!! And loved you more my son.
'All kids should attend this little summer programme with @joyofdrama to explore ur inner self!! A Funtastic evening with special friends and family .. happy and grateful.'
Shamita Shetty at the Kensington Palace in London.
'Strolling around in my mother's homeland.. The beautiful, Goa Missed you @firozasetia,' writes Shirly Setia.