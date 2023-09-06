Rashmika Attends A Wedding

Where were the stars travelling this week?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna attends her assistant Sai Babu's wedding with Preethi in Hyderabad and writes, 'So it's been almost 6-7 years since I've known Sai and his family and 2 days back he -- who's also like a family to me -- got married and I had the opportunity to be a part of his big day.

'It makes me so happy to see these lovely people around me grow into such amazing human beings and it's so nice to see all of them so happy. I tho still can’t believe he’s married now.. but it truly makes me super happy.

'Congratulations @saibabu2223 and Preethi.. god bless you with all my heart. I wish your lives are filled with happiness always.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tripti Dimri/Instagram

Tripti Dimri travels through the beautiful Greek island, Mykonos, and recreates her 'Marilyn Monroe Moment.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma Kapoor's night out with cousin Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in New York.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

Diana Penty enjoys the beautiful view of the Taj Mahal from her balcony.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Juhi Chawla/Instagram

Juhi Chawla strikes a pose in Bengaluru.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez enjoys local cuisine at the Venice International Film Festival.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna captures the beauty of Rome.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Sharma/Instagram

Neha Sharma takes a workout selfie in Illinois.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amala Paul/Instagram

Amala Paul checks out the menu at a Goan beach.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday dresses up in Mathura because she is 'over the moon w all the love #DreamGirl2 and Pari have gotten #Grateful go watch the film in cinemas nowwwww.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

Nia Sharma takes a road trip to Uttarakhand to celebrate her birthday month.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tisca Chopra/Instagram

Is that 'The French Rivera? Non mon cheri, the Madh Island,' says Tisca Chopra, referring to the scenic beach on Mumbai's north-western coast.