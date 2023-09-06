Rashmika Attends A Wedding

Where were the stars travelling this week?
Rashmika Mandanna attends her assistant Sai Babu's wedding with Preethi in Hyderabad and writes, 'So it's been almost 6-7 years since I've known Sai and his family and 2 days back he -- who's also like a family to me -- got married and I had the opportunity to be a part of his big day.
'It makes me so happy to see these lovely people around me grow into such amazing human beings and it's so nice to see all of them so happy. I tho still can’t believe he’s married now.. but it truly makes me super happy.
'Congratulations @saibabu2223 and Preethi.. god bless you with all my heart. I wish your lives are filled with happiness always.'
Tripti Dimri travels through the beautiful Greek island, Mykonos, and recreates her 'Marilyn Monroe Moment.'
Karisma Kapoor's night out with cousin Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in New York.
Diana Penty enjoys the beautiful view of the Taj Mahal from her balcony.
Juhi Chawla strikes a pose in Bengaluru.
Jacqueline Fernandez enjoys local cuisine at the Venice International Film Festival.
Karishma Tanna captures the beauty of Rome.
Neha Sharma takes a workout selfie in Illinois.
Amala Paul checks out the menu at a Goan beach.
Ananya Panday dresses up in Mathura because she is 'over the moon w all the love #DreamGirl2 and Pari have gotten #Grateful go watch the film in cinemas nowwwww.'
Nia Sharma takes a road trip to Uttarakhand to celebrate her birthday month.
Is that 'The French Rivera? Non mon cheri, the Madh Island,' says Tisca Chopra, referring to the scenic beach on Mumbai's north-western coast.