Don't Miss! The Sindoor Khela

Maa Durga's annual visit is at an end.

Among the last few ceremonies celebrated with her is the Sindoor Khela where married women apply sindoor on Her forehead and at Her feet.

After offering her sweets, they apply sindoor on each other, on their maang, their faces and on their bangles. It is believed that this will protect their family from evil.

The women traditionally wear the red and white Lal Padh Shada sari -- the white symbolises purity and the red, passion.

Glimpses of the celebration from...

Kolkata

In Ranchi.

In Birbhum.

In Ahmedabad.

And in Dhanbad.

