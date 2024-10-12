News
Don't Miss! The Sindoor Khela

Don't Miss! The Sindoor Khela

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
Last updated on: October 12, 2024 19:37 IST
Maa Durga's annual visit is at an end.

Among the last few ceremonies celebrated with her is the Sindoor Khela where married women apply sindoor on Her forehead and at Her feet.

After offering her sweets, they apply sindoor on each other, on their maang, their faces and on their bangles. It is believed that this will protect their family from evil.

The women traditionally wear the red and white Lal Padh Shada sari -- the white symbolises purity and the red, passion.

Glimpses of the celebration from...

Kolkata

Sindoor Khela in Kolkata

 

Sindoor Khela in Kolkata

 

In Ranchi.

Sindoor Khela in Ranchi

 

Sindoor Khela in Ranchi

 

Sindoor Khela in Ranchi

 

 

In Birbhum.

Sindoor Khela in Birbhum

 

In Birbhum

 

In Ahmedabad.

Sindoor Khela in Ahmedabad

 

And in Dhanbad.

Sindoor Khela in Dhanbad

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
