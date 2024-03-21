Rani Celebrates Her Birthday With...

IMAGE: Rani Mukerji cuts a cake at Yash Raj Studio in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

Rani Mukerji celebrated her 46th birthday on March 21 a day earlier, and cut a cake with the media.

Wearing a simple white outfit, enhanced by a pearl neck piece, Rani kept her makeup minimal.

Photograph: ANI Photo

It's been a good year for the actor, as she has been picking up awards for her emotional film, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway.

IMAGE: Rani poses with the media. Photograph: ANI Photo

'This is my 27th year in the industry and it is heartening to see to that my work being acknowledged and awarded,' Rani had said at the Zee Cine awards. And to think there was a time when she felt she didn't have the acting talent.

"I don't think I have a sweet voice to begin with. At that point, when I came into the industry, I don't think actresses had this kind of voice," she once said in an interview to Rediff.com.

"I wasn't too tall. I'm quite short. Physically, I don't think I had the makings of the screen goddesses that were up there like Sridevi, Rekhaji, Parveen Babi, Zeenat Aman...

"I was not fair complexioned. I came with my unique colour, which is what 99 percent of Indians are."

And yet, she went on to become one of Bollywood's best talents.