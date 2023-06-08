'Most beautiful part about Sara is...'

Photograph: Satish Bodas/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal.

"I read somewhere that Sara Ali Khan is back," says Sara, discussing the best compliment that she got after the success of her latest film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

In fact, Sara and co-star Vicky Kaushal could not stop grinning throughout the success party for their film, as they blew balloons, sang, cut cake and pulled each other's leg.

Satish Bodas/Rediff.com and Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com bring us moments of sweet interactions with the media.

Photograph: Satish Bodas/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Vicky Kaushal, Director Laxman Utekar, Sara Ali Khan and Producer Dinesh Vijan.

The event began with Sara and Vicky, along with Director Laxman Utekar and Producer Dinesh Vijan, cutting a cake to celebrate.

Do our health-conscious celebs ever eat the cakes they cut? Find out in the video below.

Photograph: Satish Bodas/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Sara and Vicky.

Have you ever heard Sara and Vicky sing? Here's a quick sample.

Even more endearing is the sweet story Vicky narrates later about the first time he ate at a five-star hotel.

Photograph: Satish Bodas/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Sara and Vicky.

How did Vicky's glamourous wife Katrina Kaif react to Vicky's hotness quotient, especially in his song, Obsessed?

The 'Chikna Chamela' tries to give an honest answer.

Photograph: Satish Bodas/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Sara and Vicky.

"Mujhe jab tak ghar nahin milena, mein picture mein dhoondta rahoonga," Vicky says with a laugh, referring to his coincidental selection of films.

While in Love Ka Square Foot, he had to marry in order to buy his dream house, in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, the couple has to divorce to get one.

Vicky also reveals this is the first time when he could not sleep on the Thursday before his film's release.

"Sometimes I feel that that Kapil (Vicky's character in the film) is me, jis tarah ka kanjoosi ya lower middle class life dikhaya gaya hai," Laxman Utekar says. He is, after, all, the paowala, who made it big in Bollywood.

Utekar's earlier hit was Luka Chuppi, which like his current one, is also based in a small town. Will he ever make films outside of this genre?

"Before writing bad words about the film, try and understand...zara Hindustan ghoomo. See and understand what the audience wants to see," he says.

"The most beautiful part about Sara is that there is no ice. For ice to break, there has to be ice," Vicky says. "The minute you meet her, you feel you've been friends for seven years!"

What does Sara have to say about this? She answers here.