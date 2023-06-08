News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » 'Most beautiful part about Sara is...'

'Most beautiful part about Sara is...'

By SATISH BODAS, AFSAR DAYATAR
June 08, 2023 12:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal. Photograph: Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

"I read somewhere that Sara Ali Khan is back," says Sara, discussing the best compliment that she got after the success of her latest film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

In fact, Sara and co-star Vicky Kaushal could not stop grinning throughout the success party for their film, as they blew balloons, sang, cut cake and pulled each other's leg.

Satish Bodas/Rediff.com and Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com bring us moments of sweet interactions with the media.

IMAGE: Vicky Kaushal, Director Laxman Utekar, Sara Ali Khan and Producer Dinesh Vijan. Photograph: Satish Bodas/ Rediff.com

The event began with Sara and Vicky, along with Director Laxman Utekar and Producer Dinesh Vijan, cutting a cake to celebrate.

Do our health-conscious celebs ever eat the cakes they cut? Find out in the video below.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/ Rediff.com

IMAGE: Sara and Vicky. Photograph: Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Have you ever heard Sara and Vicky sing? Here's a quick sample.

Even more endearing is the sweet story Vicky narrates later about the first time he ate at a five-star hotel.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/ Rediff.com

IMAGE: Sara and Vicky. Photograph: Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

How did Vicky's glamourous wife Katrina Kaif react to Vicky's hotness quotient, especially in his song, Obsessed?

The 'Chikna Chamela' tries to give an honest answer.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/ Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Sara and Vicky. Photograph: Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

"Mujhe jab tak ghar nahin milena, mein picture mein dhoondta rahoonga," Vicky says with a laugh, referring to his coincidental selection of films.

While in Love Ka Square Foot, he had to marry in order to buy his dream house, in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, the couple has to divorce to get one.

Vicky also reveals this is the first time when he could not sleep on the Thursday before his film's release.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/ Rediff.com

 

"Sometimes I feel that that Kapil (Vicky's character in the film) is me, jis tarah ka kanjoosi ya lower middle class life dikhaya gaya hai," Laxman Utekar says. He is, after, all, the paowala, who made it big in Bollywood.

Utekar's earlier hit was Luka Chuppi, which like his current one, is also based in a small town. Will he ever make films outside of this genre?

"Before writing bad words about the film, try and understand...zara Hindustan ghoomo. See and understand what the audience wants to see," he says.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/ Rediff.com

 

"The most beautiful part about Sara is that there is no ice. For ice to break, there has to be ice," Vicky says. "The minute you meet her, you feel you've been friends for seven years!"

What does Sara have to say about this? She answers here.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/ Rediff.com

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SATISH BODAS, AFSAR DAYATAR
COMMENT
Print this article
The 20 Best Romances On OTT
The 20 Best Romances On OTT
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Review
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Review
AWESOME! The Vada Paowallah Who Made Mimi
AWESOME! The Vada Paowallah Who Made Mimi
Indira Gandhi assassination float taken out in Canada
Indira Gandhi assassination float taken out in Canada
What Made Ivan Menezes Special
What Made Ivan Menezes Special
Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 1.80 lakh cr have come back
Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 1.80 lakh cr have come back
'Friendship is the key to making a film'
'Friendship is the key to making a film'

More like this

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Gets BO Thumbs Up

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Gets BO Thumbs Up

Sara Performs Bhasma Aarti

Sara Performs Bhasma Aarti

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances