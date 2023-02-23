Ram Charan Talks About 'New Dad Fear'

Days before attending the Academy Awards on March 12, Ram Charan appeared on ABC's Good Morning America, where he spoke about RRR's mega success as well as about becoming a father.

When one of the show hosts, medical correspondent Jennifer Ashton asked Ram, 'How much new-dad fear you have?', the star replied, 'All these years when we didn't plan (the kids), I'm pretty much available to my wife. But right now, I'm just packing and unpacking.'

Later, Ram engaged in banter with Jennifer, who happens to be a gynaecologist as well. 'I am glad I met you. I will be taking your number. My wife is going to be in the US for a while,' Ram quipped.

To this, Jennifer said, 'It would be an honour to deliver your baby.'

Ram and wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela announced their pregnancy in December,: 'With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana & Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude Surekha & Chiranjeevi Konidela, Shobana & Anil Kamineni.'

Ram also spoke about RRR and Director S S Rajamouli on the show.

"It (RRR) is about friendship, great brotherhood, camaraderie, the relationship between these two characters. And I think it is one of the finest writings of my director Rajamouli, he is known as the Steven Spielberg of India."

On the show, Ram also hinted that Rajamouli is up for directing an international project.

'I hope he's going to make his way to the global cinema very soon, with the next film.'

The RRR song Naatu Naatu has been nominated for Best Original Song at the 2023 Academy Awards.