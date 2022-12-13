News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Ram Charan-Upasana Expecting First Child

Ram Charan-Upasana Expecting First Child

By REDIFF MOVIES
December 13, 2022 10:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Upasana Kamineni Konidela/Instagram

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni are expecting their first child.

The actor's superstar father Chiranjeevi took to social media to share the big news.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chiranjeevi/Instagram

Sharing a picture of Lord Hanuman, Chiranjeevi writes, 'With the blessings of Shri HanumanJi, we are delighted to share that Upasana & Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude Surekha & Chiranjeevi Konideli, Shobana & Anil Kamineni.'

The couple wed in June 2012 in Hyderabad.

Ram Charan's 2022 release RRR has jusr bagged two nominations at the Golden Globes, including Best Film, Non English, and Best Original Song, Motion Picture.

He is currently shooting RC15 with Kiara Advani.

Upasana is Apollo Hospitals Founder Dr C Prathap Reddy's grand-daughter. Her mother Shobana Kamineni is the executive vice-chairperson of Apollo Hospitals.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Ram Charan Teja's grand wedding reception
PIX: Ram Charan Teja's grand wedding reception
PIX: Ram Charan's adventurous wedding anniversary
PIX: Ram Charan's adventurous wedding anniversary
Ram Charan to test Bollywood again
Ram Charan to test Bollywood again
Golden Globes: RRR Has Tough Competition
Golden Globes: RRR Has Tough Competition
When Fans Cried, Cheered, Celebrated
When Fans Cried, Cheered, Celebrated
'CPI-M, BJP Were Behind Attacks'
'CPI-M, BJP Were Behind Attacks'
Amyra's Bikini Holiday!
Amyra's Bikini Holiday!

More like this

PIX: Allu Arjun's bash for Ram Charan-Upasana

PIX: Allu Arjun's bash for Ram Charan-Upasana

Ram Charan Enjoys A Meal With BSF Jawans

Ram Charan Enjoys A Meal With BSF Jawans

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances