Ram Charan-Upasana Expecting First Child

Photograph: Kind courtesy Upasana Kamineni Konidela/Instagram

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni are expecting their first child.

The actor's superstar father Chiranjeevi took to social media to share the big news.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chiranjeevi/Instagram

Sharing a picture of Lord Hanuman, Chiranjeevi writes, 'With the blessings of Shri HanumanJi, we are delighted to share that Upasana & Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude Surekha & Chiranjeevi Konideli, Shobana & Anil Kamineni.'

The couple wed in June 2012 in Hyderabad.

Ram Charan's 2022 release RRR has jusr bagged two nominations at the Golden Globes, including Best Film, Non English, and Best Original Song, Motion Picture.

He is currently shooting RC15 with Kiara Advani.

Upasana is Apollo Hospitals Founder Dr C Prathap Reddy's grand-daughter. Her mother Shobana Kamineni is the executive vice-chairperson of Apollo Hospitals.