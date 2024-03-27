Ram Charan Celebrates Birthday In Tirupati

Photograph: Kind courtesy Upasana Kamineni Konidela/Instagram

Ram Charan celebrated his 39th birthday on March 27 by visiting the Tirupati temple with wife Upasana Kamineni and daughter Klin Kaara.

The actor started his special day by seeking blessings from Lord Venkateswara.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Upasana Kamineni Konidela/Instagram

Sharing the pictures, Upasana writes, 'Thank you my dearest Mr C for giving me the most fulfilling experience on your birthday. Feeling truly blessed.'

Ram Charan also took the special day to drop a new song from his coming film, Game Changer. Jaragandi sees Kiara Advani and RC in fine dance form.

The S Shankar directorial revolves around an Indian Administrative Service officer, who strives to combat corrupt politicians by advocating for fair elections to transform the way the government works.

Ram and Kiara have previously worked together in Boyapati Srinu's 2019 film Vinaya Vidheya Rama.