Rakul, Hina, Rupali Bring Home The Gold

Film and telly folk attended the 29th Lions Gold Awards, which honoured extraordinary achievements in film, television, OTT, music and social welfare commitment.

Rakul Singh won the award for Best Actress for Chhatriwali.

Ayushmann Khurrana was the Most Influential Actor of the Year.

Poonam Pandey won the Best Interactive Phenomenon Face (Female).

Hina Khan was declared Path-Breaking Actress.

Rupali Ganguly won the Best TV Actress award for Anupama.

Tina Datta was declared the Most Stylish Actress.

Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki's Roshni Walia won the Star of Tomorrow award.

Shaheer Shaikh was pronounced the Most Stylish Actor.

Mishikka Chaurasia won the Fans' Favourite Emerging Face for the Mithun Chakraborty-starrer, Anari Is Backk.

Gauahar Khan.

Shantanu Maheshwari won the Path-Breaking Actor award.

Juhi Parmar won the Best Performance in OTT award for Yeh Meri Family.

Shweta Sharda may have missed the Miss Universe title, but she won the Achiever of the Year award.

Manasvi Mamgai won the Fitness Icon of the Year award.

Saiee Manjrekar was awarded Millennial Fashion Icon.

Vikrant Massey won the Best Actor award for his 12th Fail.

Rithvikk Dhanjani won the Best Host award.

Mahira Sharma won the Best Debut actor in a Web series for Bajao.

Simratt Kaur won the Emerging Face Female award for Gadar 2.

Mohit Malik, seen here with wife Aditi, won the Best TV Actor (Male) award for Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si.

Ravi Dubey won the Best Performance in OTT for Lakhan Leela Bhargava while Salaam Venky actor Vishal Jethwawon the Most Stylish Star award.

Amol Parashar won the award for Outstanding Performance for playing Bhagat Singh in the National Award-winning film, Sardar Udham.

Sharib Hashmi won the Best Supporting Actor for playing a supportive husband in Tarla.

Sourabh Raaj Jain won the award for Memorable Character for his Lord Krishna role in Mahabharat.

Sunny Hinduja won the Most Popular Character on OTT award for Aspirants.

Manjot Singh won the Best Performer of the Year award for Dream Girl and Fukrey.

Priyanshu Painyuli was declared the Talented Multifaceted Actor.

Avinash Tiwary won the award for Best Performance in a Negative role for his gangster act in Khakee.