Crime, Cricket, Christmas On OTT!

Sukanya Verma lists her OTT recommendations.
Killers of the Flower Moon
Where to watch? Rent on Amazon Prime Video or BookMyShow Stream
Language: English
Adapted from David Grann's book Killers Of The Flower Moon: The Osage Murders, the Oscar buzz is strong for Martin Scorsese's true-crime Western, which highlights the murders of an oil-rich Native American community in 1920s Oklahoma.
Dhak Dhak
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Hindi
Four women embark on a road trip from Delhi to Khardung La in Ladakh on a bike and discover a sisterhood for keeps in Tarun Dudeja's debut drama.
The Archies
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Hindi
Zoya Akhtar recreates the comic book world of Riverdale's cute teenager Archie Andrews and his loveable gang in a live-action adaptation teeming with new faces.
Kadak Singh
Where to watch? ZEE5
Language: Hindi
Pankaj Tripathi plays an officer dealing with financial crimes and retrograde amnesia at the helm of a chit fund scam in Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's thriller.
Mast Mein Rehne Ka
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Hindi
Actor and writer Vijay Maurya directs Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta as lonely senior citizens striking a connection in this slice-of-life set in Mumbai.
Doctor Who: Wild Blue Yonder
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: English
Doctor Who fans assemble for its second 60th anniversary special where Tardis loses control and sends off its titular hero on yet another wild adventure at the edge of the universe.
Leave the World Behind
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
Based on Rumaan Alaam's novel of the same name, Leave the World Behind starrs the likes of Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali and Ethan Hawke, and looks at a family getaway gone awry as the apocalypse gets underway.
Vadhuvu
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: Telugu (with subtitles)
In the seven-part thriller series, a newly-married woman investigates the dark mystery enveloping her marital home while grappling with her own demons from the past.
Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: English
Winter holidays aren't going quite as planned when a blizzard forces middle-schooler Greg Heffley to spend time indoors with his family.
Christmas As Usual
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
A Christmas rom-com of culture clashes comes into play when a Norwegian woman brings her Indian boyfriend (our very own stand-up comedian Kanan Gill) home for the holidays.
Jigarthanda DoubleX
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Tamil (with subtitles)
It's the 1970s when a dubious film-maker teams up with a cinephile, starry-eyed gangster on a western in Karthik Subbaraj's prequel to the trippy Jigarthanda.
Merry Little Batman
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English
Son of Batman, better known as Little Batman must take charge while dad's away fighting Gotham's supervillains in the Holiday-special DC animation.
Chamak
Where to watch? SonyLIV
Language: Hindi
Another Punjab-centric story makes headway in Chamak's six-part series centring on a Canada-based rapper's search for his parents' killer in the underbelly of the state's music industry and politics.
Adrishya Jalakangal
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)
Adrishya Jalakangal's anti-war metaphors shine through in a man's interactions with the dead, enhanced by a superlative turn from leading man Tovino Thomas.
Hypnotic
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English
Ben Affleck conducts a brand of investigation in the Robert Rodriguez action packed mystery.
800
Where to watch? Jio Cinema
Language: Tamil (with subtitles)
Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan's inspiring journey from nobody to highest wicket taker is highlighted in M S Sripathy's biopic.
Thank You For Coming
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Hindi
A woman's search for the source of her first orgasm fuels Bhumi Pednekar's sexual empowerment in Karan Boolani's Thank You For Coming.