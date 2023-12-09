Crime, Cricket, Christmas On OTT!

Sukanya Verma lists her OTT recommendations.

Killers of the Flower Moon

Where to watch? Rent on Amazon Prime Video or BookMyShow Stream

Language: English

Adapted from David Grann's book Killers Of The Flower Moon: The Osage Murders, the Oscar buzz is strong for Martin Scorsese's true-crime Western, which highlights the murders of an oil-rich Native American community in 1920s Oklahoma.

Dhak Dhak

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Four women embark on a road trip from Delhi to Khardung La in Ladakh on a bike and discover a sisterhood for keeps in Tarun Dudeja's debut drama.

The Archies

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Zoya Akhtar recreates the comic book world of Riverdale's cute teenager Archie Andrews and his loveable gang in a live-action adaptation teeming with new faces.

Kadak Singh

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Hindi

Pankaj Tripathi plays an officer dealing with financial crimes and retrograde amnesia at the helm of a chit fund scam in Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's thriller.

Mast Mein Rehne Ka

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Actor and writer Vijay Maurya directs Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta as lonely senior citizens striking a connection in this slice-of-life set in Mumbai.

Doctor Who: Wild Blue Yonder

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

Doctor Who fans assemble for its second 60th anniversary special where Tardis loses control and sends off its titular hero on yet another wild adventure at the edge of the universe.

Leave the World Behind

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Based on Rumaan Alaam's novel of the same name, Leave the World Behind starrs the likes of Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali and Ethan Hawke, and looks at a family getaway gone awry as the apocalypse gets underway.

Vadhuvu

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

In the seven-part thriller series, a newly-married woman investigates the dark mystery enveloping her marital home while grappling with her own demons from the past.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

Winter holidays aren't going quite as planned when a blizzard forces middle-schooler Greg Heffley to spend time indoors with his family.

Christmas As Usual

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

A Christmas rom-com of culture clashes comes into play when a Norwegian woman brings her Indian boyfriend (our very own stand-up comedian Kanan Gill) home for the holidays.

Jigarthanda DoubleX

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

It's the 1970s when a dubious film-maker teams up with a cinephile, starry-eyed gangster on a western in Karthik Subbaraj's prequel to the trippy Jigarthanda.

Merry Little Batman

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Son of Batman, better known as Little Batman must take charge while dad's away fighting Gotham's supervillains in the Holiday-special DC animation.

Chamak

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Hindi

Another Punjab-centric story makes headway in Chamak's six-part series centring on a Canada-based rapper's search for his parents' killer in the underbelly of the state's music industry and politics.

Adrishya Jalakangal

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

Adrishya Jalakangal's anti-war metaphors shine through in a man's interactions with the dead, enhanced by a superlative turn from leading man Tovino Thomas.

Hypnotic

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Ben Affleck conducts a brand of investigation in the Robert Rodriguez action packed mystery.

800

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan's inspiring journey from nobody to highest wicket taker is highlighted in M S Sripathy's biopic.

Thank You For Coming

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

A woman's search for the source of her first orgasm fuels Bhumi Pednekar's sexual empowerment in Karan Boolani's Thank You For Coming.