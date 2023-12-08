Action And Swag Dominate Fighter Trailer

With this film, Siddharth Anand seems to have cooked up another hit recipe that blends blockbuster film-making with star hysteria, observes Mayur Sanap.

How much action is too much action?

War and Pathaan's Star Director Siddharth Anand answers in his latest offering Fighter, which marks the first collaboration between Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan.

The over one minute, fast-paced teaser throws us right into adrenaline rush as the thundering fighter jets zoom across terrain.

The video opens with the introduction of fighter pilots Patty (Hrithik Roshan), Minni (Deepika Padukone) and Rocky (Anil Kapoor), clad in G-suits and sporting aviator sunglasses.

Without a single line spoken, the actors let their swag do all the talking.

Quick snapshots give us a glimpse into the film's high-stake drama, intense emotions, peppy dance number and scorching chemistry of Hrithik and Deepika.

The closing shot of Hrithik stepping out of a warplane with the Indian flag unfurling behind him, reminds of his iconic entry scene in War.

The tune of Sujlam Suflam playing in the background adds to the exhilaration.

Anand really knows how to utilise star charisma to create mass moments.

And with this film, he seems to have cooked up another hit recipe that blends blockbuster film-making with star hysteria.

However, the high-flying scenes come across as downer with the gimmicky VFX yet again playing spoilsport.

Blame it on Top Gun: Maverick, the benchmark is set really high for aerial war movies.

Hope Fighter has enough momentum to fly past its obvious constraints.

The film arrives on January 25.